Here's why the top young Scottish golfers are heading to Kingsbarns Golf Links this weekend

Fife course staging key event

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

The day will start with all the players enjoying a fun clinic with Lorna McClymont, a member of Great Britain & Ireland’s winning Curtis Cup team earlier this year, and Kingsbarns Golf Links director of golf Garry Forrester. The youngsters will then take part in a mixed team event but with boys taking on boys and girls facing girls.

The majority of those who have qualified for the event were under 16 as of 1 January and most of the spots have been filled by winners of Junior Area or County Championships. They are being joined by the top two home players in both the 2024 Scottish Boys' and Girls’ Under-16s Open, as well as the top two boys and two girls from the 2024 Scottish Golf Order of Merit.