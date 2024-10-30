Here's why the top young Scottish golfers are heading to Kingsbarns Golf Links this weekend
Scotland’s top young golfers are heading for Kingsbarns Golf Links this weekend for an exciting 2024 finale.
Scottish Golf’s ‘Race to Kingsbarns’ event, which takes place on Sunday, features the country’s leading under-16 players. They include European Young Masters champion Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) and rising St Andrews stars Abigail May and Carly Mcdonald.
The day will start with all the players enjoying a fun clinic with Lorna McClymont, a member of Great Britain & Ireland’s winning Curtis Cup team earlier this year, and Kingsbarns Golf Links director of golf Garry Forrester. The youngsters will then take part in a mixed team event but with boys taking on boys and girls facing girls.
The majority of those who have qualified for the event were under 16 as of 1 January and most of the spots have been filled by winners of Junior Area or County Championships. They are being joined by the top two home players in both the 2024 Scottish Boys' and Girls’ Under-16s Open, as well as the top two boys and two girls from the 2024 Scottish Golf Order of Merit.
The full list of those taking part is:
Boys
Harvey Allan (St Andrews)
Fraser Brown (Nairn)
Reece Coyle (Ralston)
Scott Craig (Lenzie)
Oliver Gill (Lanark)
Kiron Gribble (Dunbar)
Sebastian Harvey (West Links Junior)
Eddie Jackson (Turnhouse)
Luke Kelly (Ballumbie Castle)
Thomas Kelly (Stirling)
Ryan Killorn (West Links Junior)
Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links)
Ben Love (Ranfurly Castle)
Jamie McDonald (St Andrews - New)
James Mclardy (Duff House Royal)
Archie Pattullo (Strathmore)
Oliver Robertson (Deeside)
Ryan Steven (Ary Belleisle)
Nathan Tait (Aberdour)
Fraser Walters (Craigielaw)
Joshua Wight (Hawick)
Alexander Yuill (Gullane)
Girls
Lucie Barclay (Kilmacolm)
Lara Douglas (Glenbervie)
Naomi Forsyth (Hawick)
Louisa Hamilton (Ponteland)
Erin Huskie (Stirling)
Katie Jones (Milngavie)
Melissa Keay (Ralston)
Jalya Kepler (Greenock)
Katie Mackenzie (Craigmillar Park)
Louise Martin (Gullane)
Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies)
Carly Mcdonald (St Regulus Ladies)
Ellie McManus (Airdrie)
Holly Mckenzie (Murcar Links)
Olivia McPherson (Nairn)
Lucy Moran (Milnathort)
Orla Moran (Irvine)
Stella Walters (Craigielaw)
Sabrina Wong (Cathkin Brae)
Anna Zonova (Royal Musselburgh)
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.