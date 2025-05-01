'Herculean' effort hailed as historic Scottish golf club rescued from flood devastation

Members of King James VI Golf Club in Perth praised for hard work and support after storm damage

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hirsel in Coldstream and Torrance Park in Motherwell may both have been forced into closure while Dundee no longer has a municipal golf offering after the public course at Caird Park welcomed its final club-swinging visitors earlier this week.

But, thanks to what has been hailed as a “Herculean” effort by members after Storm Babet literally left it under water, King James VI Golf Club in Perth is not just back in business again but showing how a “community spirit” can still be galvanising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located on Moncrieffe Island, close to the city centre, the October 2023 storm ripped a 120-foot wide hole in the island’s flood defences and left the bulk of the course under three feet of water with only the flags visible on some holes.

Club captain Scott Fenton is delighted to see how King James VI Golf Club has recovered after being badly hit during Storm Babet in October 2023 | Contributed

Even after the water receded, only nine holes were left playable for more than six months but now, after 18 months of rebuilding, investment and hard work by club staff and members alike, the course has fully reopened.

“The initial breach to the flood banks was about 15 feet wide, but it eventually expanded to 120 feet,” said club captain Scott Fenton. "The ninth and tenth hole were completely wrecked. We were down to nine holes for more than six months then managed to reopen those two holes but as short par 3s until we were able to get them repaired and reopened to their full length now.

"Before this happened, we had managed to more than double our visitor numbers. We had lots of people who wanted to come and play such a unique and historic golf course and, as a club, we were really on the up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parts of the King James VI course were under three foot of water | Contributed

"Obviously with the issues we had, visitor income dropped right off and it made it really difficult for the club. But our members stuck with us and the work they put in was Herculean. They were out clearing the holes by hand, even when they kept getting flooded over and over until the flood defences could be rebuilt.

"Every time we asked they would come and clear debris and then a high tide would come in and we'd be back to square one. It was nothing short of soul destroying, but they stuck to the task and for that we are eternally grateful.

"We had to completely rebuild the flood defences that had been swept away. All in all, it cost about £75,000 - a lot of money for a golf club. It is a great course to visit and we definitely want to get the word out there that we are back to the full 18 and in great condition for the summer season ahead."

The club, which was founded in 1858 and moved to its current location from the North Inch in 1897, has a strong ladies’ section while a new junior convenor is working hard to recruit more younger members as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members took part in what has been described as a “Herculean” effort to clear up the mess | Contributed

“It is a fantastic wee club and the community spirit is second to none,” said Lesley Keillor. “The club introduced a Get Into Golf programme for ladies around four years ago and I myself joined this just over three years ago. It has gone from strength to strength.