'He knows all the lines' - Scottish Women's title hopeful gets some local knowledge

Freya Russell receives pointers from neighbour Paul Moultrie for historic Western Gailes event

Freya Russell, last year’s beaten finalist, is hoping some local knowledge can help her steal a march on the other 74 players in the field for the Scottish Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Scottish Golf event, won in the past by the likes of Belle Robertson, Jane Connachan, Catriona Matthew and, most recently, Lorna McClymont, is being held for the first time at Western Gailes Golf Club in Ayrshire.

However, Troon-based Russell will be teeing up in Friday’s 36-hole stroke-play qualifying with the benefit of both a practice round and some words of wisdom from her neighbour Paul Moultrie, one of the club’s top players.

Freya Russell, right, pictured sharing a laugh with Lorna McClymont during last year’s Home Internatationals at Murcar Links | Chris Young/Scottish Golf

“Paul passed on some advice during a practice round,” said Russell, who is a member of Royal Troon. “Paul knows all the lines and hopefully the guidance he’s passed on is a help to me when the championship begins.”

Russell, who lost to McClymont in last year’s final at Nairn Dunbar, has been one of Scotland’s rising stars for a number of years and has just completed her first year at Florida State University.

“The last year has been good because I’ve learned lots not only about my game, but also about myself as I moved from home to America for college,” said the 19-year-old. “At first, the move away was a bit overwhelming, but I believe that I’ve developed as a golfer.

“It’s good to get back to my roots, so to speak, for the summer and to play in some home events. It’s also great that this event is in Ayrshire as I get to sleep in my own bed at night!”

Other potential title contenders in the event’s 110th edition are likely to include 2023 Helen Holm Scottish Women’s Open winner Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links) and Australian-based Sheridan Clancy (Lake Karrinyup).

St Andrews 14-year-old Carly McDonald is the youngest competitor in the field but, on the strength of a strong showing in the recent Fairhaven Trophy, she could also be one to keep an eye on.