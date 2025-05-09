Hannah Darling tees up exciting finish to her US college career

Consistent Scot helps in-form South Carolina win NCAA Regional Championship

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Darling and her South Carolina team-mates are on a roll as the Scot heads towards the end of her eye-catching college career in the United States.

Hot on the heels of winning the SEC (Southeastern Conference) Championship, the Gamecocks have now landed the NCAA Regional Championship as well and Darling was one of the leading lights once again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Broomieknowe member, who is in her fourth and final year at South Carolina, carded three level-par 71s at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville in Virginia.

Hannah Darling is enjoying an exciting end to her college career at the University of South Carolina | Warren Little/Getty Images

She finished joint-fourth in the individual standings but, more importantly, her effort helped the Gamecocks land the title by an impressive 11 shots.

It was South Carolina’s sixth NCAA Regional Championship under head coach Kalen Anderson but first since 2017.

Swede Louise Rydqvist, who is also in her senior year, shot 67-71-75 to finish alongside Darling while standout freshman Eila Galitsky also ended up on level par after scores of 69-72-72.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gamecocks will be making their fifth-straight trip to the NCAA Championship, which takes place on 16-21 May at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

Thirty teams from the six different regional sites will play 54-holes of stroke play with a cut to the top 15 for the final round of stroke play on 19 May.

The top eight teams at that point will advance to the match-play phase to compete for the National Championship.

Darling, who has been nominated along with Rydqvist for this year’s ANNIKA Award on the college circuit, is set to turn professional later this year.