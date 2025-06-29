Hannah Darling signs off amateur career with another GB&I triumph

Curtis Cup captain Catriona Matthew watches dramatic finish to Vagliano Trophy

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Darling signed off her amateur career by adding a Vagliano Trophy triumph in the Netherlands to a Curtis Cup success at Sunningdale last year.

The Scottish No 1 was among five players from Catriona Matthew’s Curtis Cup-winning side lining up for Great Britain & Ireland against the Continent of Europe at Royal Hague.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captained by Maria Dunne on this occasion, GB&I produced a stirring singles display to seal a first win in the event since 2005 with a 12.5-11.5 victory.

Trailing by one point going into the closing eight singles ties, two early wins for the Continent of Europe looked set to ease the hosts to victory.

Great Britain & Ireland celebrate at Royal Hague after winning the Vagliano Trophy for the first time since 2005 | The R&A

But, in a dramatic turnaround, the English trio of Rhodes, Nellie Ong and Isla McDonald-O'Brien all delivered victories before Ireland’s Aine Donegan , helped by a stunning eagle on the last, and another England player, Sophia Fullbrook, took GB&I over the winning line.

The match was watched by Matthew, who has been re-appointed as GB&I’s Curtis Cup for next year’s match in Los Angeles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel so privileged to be captain,” said Dunne of this victory. “For GB&I to now hold both the Curtis Cup and the Vagliano Trophy is fantastic.

“I think the success in winning the Curtis Cup last year helped the team this week. I reminded them in our team meetings that we had that momentum and belief.

“For the three who weren’t involved in the Curtis Cup, they could see the belief and they built on that, too.”