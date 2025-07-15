Hannah Darling and Lottie Woad both set to make professional debuts on Scottish soil

Hannah Darling pictured during this year’s Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Lorna McClymont and Kylie Henry also secure invitations for Dundonald Links event

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Darling, the Scottish No 1, has turned professional along with her Curtis Cup team-mate Lottie Woad, with both making their debuts in the paid ranks in next week’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

Darling has secured an invitation for the LET and LPGA co-sanctioned event at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire along with two of her compatriots, Lorna McClymont and Kylie Henry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Darling pictured during this year’s Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“I’m really excited to be making my professional debut at the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open,” said Darling, a three-time Curtis Cup player who recently came to the end of her four-year spell at the University of California.

“Starting this next chapter of my career at home, in front of a Scottish crowd and at a fantastic venue like Dundonald Links, means so much to me.

“I’ve had some amazing experiences as an amateur, but this is the moment I’ve been working towards for a long time. I cannot thank ISPS Handa enough for giving me the opportunity to play this week.”

In an event that will feature a debut appearance for world No 1 Nelly Korda, English star Woad will be another huge draw after winning the KPMG Irish Women’s Open then coming close to adding The Evian Championship on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McClymont, who also played on last year’s winning Curtis Cup team at Sunningdale under Catriona Matthew, is equally delighted to be teeing up on home soil after getting off to a solid start in her professional career

Henry, meanwhile, will be making her 14th appearance in the event, with her best finish being a tie for 10th in 2012.

The final sponsor invitation has been awarded to Thai golfer Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, who competes primarily on the Japan LPGA Tour (JLPGA).

Dr Haruhisa Handa, ISPS Founder and Chairman, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome these standout players to this year’s ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an honour to support a tournament that reflects our belief in the power of sport to inspire, unite, and create meaningful opportunities. Events like this open doors for rising talent to showcase their abilities on a global stage.”

Lottie Woad is turning pro as the World Amateur Golf Ranking No 1 | England Golf

Rob Dickson, Director of Industry and Events at VisitScotland added: “Scotland is proud to support the next generation of golfing talent to take part in this world-class event.

“Providing such opportunities for emerging and established players to compete on home soil not only nurtures the growth of the sport but also strengthens community engagement and pride.