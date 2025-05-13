Golf's 'side issues' cast aside for Ryder Cup - as recent rendezvous shows

US captain Keegan Bradley only interested in ‘putting the best team together’ for Bethpage Black

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US captain Keegan Bradley reckons “no-one cares” about the ongoing divide in golf at the top level in the professional game when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

Talks between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the backers of LIV Golf, appear to have stalled in recent weeks despite US President Donald Trump trying to act as a peacemaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are no closer to being back playing on the PGA Tour, where all LIV Golf players are currently banned.

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley of the United States speaks to the media prior to the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina | Alex Slitz/Getty Images

However, they are still eligible for the Ryder Cup and both DeChambeau and Koepka attended a recent get-together for potential US players for this year’s match at Bethpage Black.

“Yeah, it was amazing,” said Bradley, speaking in the build up to this week’s 107th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, of hosting a dinner prior to last week’s Truist Championship in Philadelphia.

“It's always fun this time of year to get the guys together under one roof - the caddies, the wives, the players - and really start to celebrate a Ryder Cup year. It was great to see everybody there and chat with everybody. It's just a great group of guys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Dream’ to be on Ryder Cup teams

Bradley, who was controversially overlooked for the last match in Italy by Zach Johnson, added: “We had that Ryder Cup dinner, but we're working every day, every week for the guys for Bethpage.

“I think it's important. I know for me as a player, I loved going to these meetings because it started to get real, like this is coming; I really want to get on this team. And try to motivate the guys to be excited to play for our captains that we have and get excited to play at Bethpage Black.

“As a player, I was always just so excited to go to stuff like that because it's our dream to be on these teams. Even getting invited to a meeting like that is special because it means you could make the team.”

Two-time US Open champion DeChambeau has made no secret of how much he wants to be back playing in the Ryder Cup, as Koepka, who was the PGA champion at the time, did at Marco Simone Golf Club two years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is determined to make the US team for this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black | Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

“Yeah, we invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points and they played on previous teams,” said Bradley when asked about which LIV players had been invited to the get-together.

“It was great to have them there. They were - it was exciting to - this Ryder Cup and what comes with this, no one cares about what's going on in this side PGA Tour-LIV. We're trying to put the best team together.

“It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter. We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that.”

Sixteen LIV players teeing up in PGA Championship

Sixteen LIV Golf players are teeing up at Quail Hollow while additional opportunities are being provided by both the USGA and The R&A for players from the breakaway circuit to compete as well in next month’s US Open at Oakmont then the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These guys are playing in all four of the majors, so we'll have that,” said Bradley of how he and his assistant captains planned to gauge performances by non-PGA Tour players. “These guys, a lot of them are up in these leaderboards every major.

“We'll see how the year shapes out. The data is a little less at LIV. We don't have quite the same stats that we have out here, but we have some. We know winning and contending on any tour at any level is difficult. I don't care where you play. I played the mini-tours. Winning there was difficult. Winning on the LIV is difficult.”

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is leaving it to captain Luke Donald, who is due to speak to the media at Qual Hollow on Wednesday, to address is Ryder Cup position if the Spaniard fails to qualify automatically for the European team.

“That's a question for Luke. It's his team. Hopefully I can qualify, and we don't have to question it,” said Rahm in his press conference on Tuesday. “I would like to think that personally I am, but it's not up to me.”