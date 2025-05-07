Golf's golden couple honoured with new portrait in iconic St Andrews building

Historic double portrait of Bonallacks unveiled in Big Room of The R&A clubhouse

A new portrait of Sir Michael Bonallack and his wife Angela, Lady Bonallack has been unveiled in the Big Room of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews clubhouse.

Painted by renowned portrait artist Paul Brason, it was commissioned to honour the pair’s ‘lifelong dedication to golf and their distinguished service to both the club and the sport’.

The work is the first double portrait to be displayed in the Big Room and replaces an earlier individual portrait of Sir Michael.

Depicting the couple at the height of their amateur golfing careers, the painting recognises their lasting legacy as ‘two of the most respected and admired figures in amateur golf’.

Sir Michael was a five-time winner of The Amateur Championship while he played for Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup on nine occasions.

Off the course, he served with distinction as secretary and then captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews while he also chaired the Official World Golf Ranking.

Sir Michael Bonallack was hugely admired

Knighted in 1998 for services to golf and a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, he played a vital role in shaping the modern game and was admired for his ‘leadership, warmth and integrity’.

Angela, Lady Bonallack was a formidable competitor and a pioneer for women’s golf. Off the course, she worked tirelessly to promote women’s and girls’ golf, serving as chair of the English Ladies’ Golf Association and as president of the Ladies’ Golf Union.

The commission was overseen by a working group comprising Royal and Ancient Golf Club members, with key involvement from the Bonallack family.

The unveiling by Ian Pattinson, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, took place with members of the Bonallack family in attendance.

"Sir Michael and Angela, Lady Bonallack made exceptional contributions to the game of golf and to the life of this club over many decades,” said Pattinson. “Their dedication, integrity and leadership continue to be held in the highest regard by members and the wider golf community.

“It is both fitting and appropriate that they are now commemorated together in the Big Room, where their legacy will be recognised for generations to come."

Lady Bonallack died in July 2022 aged 85 and Sir Michael passed away in September 2023 aged 88.

Bonallack family ‘deeply moved’

Robert Bonallack, the couple’s son, said, “It is deeply moving for our family to see our parents honoured in this way. The portrait captures not only their youth and love of the game, but also the strength of their partnership — in golf and in life.