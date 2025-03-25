Golf's 'forgotten hero' is subject of St Andrews historian's latest book

Robertson’s life covered in fascinating book

St Andrews-based golf historian Roger McStravick has spoken about the joy he had writing a book about a “forgotten hero” in the home of golf.

Allan Robertson, a 19th century golfer, came from a golfing family who made featherie balls from the 1500s in St Andrews. His father Davie became the Champion Golfer in 1830 and held that title for five years.

In 1835, Davie was beaten by Tom Alexander of Musselburgh, but, in 1840, Allan stepped up and defeated Alexander and then held the title successfully for the next 19 years.

St Andrews-based golf historian Roger McStravick is a two-time Herbert Warren Wind Award winner | Contributed

Largely written off as a caddie and little more, Robertson was, in fact, a businessman, employer, featherie ballmaker, inventor, keeper of the green and designer of golf courses.

His life has now been covered in McStravick’s new book, Allan Robertson of St Andrews, the King of Clubs, 1815-1859.

“It was important to shine a light on this forgotten hero,” said McStravick. “He should be talked about with the same reverential tones as given to Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Bobby Jones.

“Allan was described by those who actually saw him play as a golfing king. He brought a scientific approach to golf, studying the links, the undulations of the greens and golf equipment.

“According to 19th century author H T Peter, who watched him play some of his greatest matches and who was a fan, Allan invented the lofted shot onto the green in 1848, by creating what he called the frying pan, which was a wedge of sorts.

“Until then golf was a low running game. H T Peter described how children would run behind the whin bushes and try to imitate Allan’s swing, much like we did in our youth with Seve Ballesteros.

“Caddies loitering outside Allan’s shop at Sandyhill beside the links, now called Allan Villa, would do the same. He was a true Scottish hero and hailed as such in his time.”

When Robertson died of jaundice of the liver the huge funeral was filled with fans, friends and golfers of all classes, such was his popularity.

Roger McStravick’s new book is Allan Robertson of St Andrews, the King of Clubs, 1815-1859 | Contributed

“I am just glad that my friend, the late Bill Williams, started this project before he passed,” added McStravick. “His daughter, Emma, asked me in 2020 to take it on and I am so glad I did as all my impressions of Allan were wrong and based on short paragraphs in books about Tom Morris.

“Allan was never the hero – until now. Allan was simply the Tiger of his day, wearing a little red coat in his grand matches. With a new plaque, thanks to the St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation, going up on Allan Villa in the coming months to celebrate the 19-year reign as the Champion Golfer, Allan Robertson, the King of Clubs and hero to many, will no longer be forgotten.”