Golfing greats cast doubt on compromise between PGA Tour and LIV Golf

Tom Watson, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus speak out over ongoing talks

Five-time Open champion Tom Watson has cast doubt about an agreement being reached in the ongoing talks about golf’s future at the top level.

Despite US president Donald Trump having become involved recently and positive noises being made at that time, nothing has yet been announced by the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which backs LIV Golf.

Speaking after he’d joined fellow Honorary Starters on the first tee at the 89th Masters, Watson revealed he doesn’t see how it is possible to reunify the game.

Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson fist bump after hitting their tee shots at Augusta National Golf Club | Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“They made their choice to play their own tour, and that's where they are right now,” said the eight-time major winner of the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson having signed for the breakaway circuit and being banned from playing on the PGA Tour as a consequence.

“I don't see a real working mechanism for the two tours to get back together. I think that's one of the reasons you haven't seen an agreement since June two years ago.”

According to Watson, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler had talked in his speech at Tuesday’s Champions’ Dinner about being “glad we’ll all together again” for this week’s event, which features 12 LIV Golf players.

But Watson, who, of course, was famously thrown under the bus by Mickelson at the end of his losing 2014 Ryder Cup captaincy at Gleneagles, warned: “It's really up to the powers that be to see if there's a framework in which the two tours can cooperate.

“I don't see that framework happening. Maybe they're smarter people than I am, but the key element of the PGA Tour, the one thing that is required of you is to get permission to play in a competing tournament.

“That's there to protect the sponsors of our PGA Tour so that the fields are not depleted of all the good players as they go and play other tournaments. That's the main requirement. I don't see that the two tours can get together.”

Recent reports have indicated that the two sides remain apart because the PGA Tour doesn’t believe LIV Golf’s format, which includes a team element, is financially viable.

“I think anytime in life, and getting closer to 90 now, you realise that confrontation is a terrible thing. Confrontation and forgiveness is very important,” said Player.

“All I can say is that they (LIV Golf players) have chosen to do that, and that's their choice. And we're lucky we still have freedom of choice. And that's their tour, and we have our tour.”

Nicklaus, the game’s greatest player with 18 major wins, also offered his thoughts on the sport still being fractured despite Trump, a huge golf fan, hosting two recent meetings at the White House.

“Well, I think the LIV pushed the PGA Tour into doing some things that were a little premature for the PGA Tour,” said the six-time Masters champion. “But the PGA Tour is doing fine. I think they've changed their structure. The players now own a piece of what's going on.

“I think their plan of bringing along with their elevated events and their plan of bringing young players along in the other tournaments has been very successful. We're making new stars for the game.