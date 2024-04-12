2007 Green Jacket winner loses his cool on golf course for second time this year

Zach Johnson pictured during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

Zach Johnson, the 2007 winner and last year’s losing US Ryder Cup captain, swore at spectators after they cheered a triple bogey during round two of the Masters.

Johnson ran up a six on the par-3 12th at Augusta National and reacted angrily to what sounded like a sarcastic response from fans back on the tee.

"Oh f*** off," Johnson could be heard saying on the Amen Corner feed of the tournament's website, which records every shot of every player in the field.

It is the second time this year Johnson has remonstrated with fans, with tempers also fraying on the the final day of the WM Phoenix Open.

Johnson, who also won The Open at St Andrews in 2015, was filmed confronting fans at TPC Scottsdale and could be heard telling them "I'm sick of it" before demanding they "just shut up".