Zach Johnson swears at patrons after cheering triple bogey at Masters

2007 Green Jacket winner loses his cool on golf course for second time this year
By Marvin Collins
Published 12th Apr 2024, 22:59 BST
 Comment
Zach Johnson pictured during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.Zach Johnson pictured during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.
Zach Johnson pictured during the second round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images.

Zach Johnson, the 2007 winner and last year’s losing US Ryder Cup captain, swore at spectators after they cheered a triple bogey during round two of the Masters.

Johnson ran up a six on the par-3 12th at Augusta National and reacted angrily to what sounded like a sarcastic response from fans back on the tee.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Oh f*** off," Johnson could be heard saying on the Amen Corner feed of the tournament's website, which records every shot of every player in the field.

It is the second time this year Johnson has remonstrated with fans, with tempers also fraying on the the final day of the WM Phoenix Open.

Johnson, who also won The Open at St Andrews in 2015, was filmed confronting fans at TPC Scottsdale and could be heard telling them "I'm sick of it" before demanding they "just shut up".

It was not apparent from the clip, which was posted on social media, what prompted the two-time major winner to lose his temper, although the Phoenix Open is notorious for the rowdy behaviour of some fans.

Related topics:MastersSt Andrews
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.