2007 Green Jacket winner loses his cool on golf course for second time this year

Zach Johnson swears at patrons after cheering triple bogey at Masters
Zach Johnson, the 2007 winner and last year’s losing US Ryder Cup captain, swore at spectators after they cheered a triple bogey during round two of the Masters.
Johnson ran up a six on the par-3 12th at Augusta National and reacted angrily to what sounded like a sarcastic response from fans back on the tee.
"Oh f*** off," Johnson could be heard saying on the Amen Corner feed of the tournament's website, which records every shot of every player in the field.
It is the second time this year Johnson has remonstrated with fans, with tempers also fraying on the the final day of the WM Phoenix Open.
Johnson, who also won The Open at St Andrews in 2015, was filmed confronting fans at TPC Scottsdale and could be heard telling them "I'm sick of it" before demanding they "just shut up".
It was not apparent from the clip, which was posted on social media, what prompted the two-time major winner to lose his temper, although the Phoenix Open is notorious for the rowdy behaviour of some fans.
