Zach Johnson set to be named as 2023 US Ryder Cup captain

A press conference has been announced for Monday by the PGA of America, with Johnson being heavily tipped to succeed Steve Stricker after he masterminded a record 19-9 win at Whistling Straits last year.

Johnson played in five Ryder Cups before serving as an assistant captain to Jum Furyk in 2018 in Paris then Stricker for the Wisconsin match.

It is not yet known when Europe will name Padraig Harrington’s successor for the match at Marco Simone in Rome, with Paul Lawrie in the frame along with Henrik Stenson, Luke Donald and Robert Karlsson.

Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia hosted the first four editions of the Presidents Cup. Picture: J Rogash/Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia will host the 19th edition of the Solheim Cup in 2024, it has been announced by the LPGA.

The Gainesville venue - it sits just 35 miles west of Washington D.C. - hosted the first four editions of the Presidents Cup from 1995 to 2005, but this will be the first major women’s competition held at the club.

“It is a tremendous honor to be selected to host this prestigious event and believe our club is an ideal venue for this competition,” said George Cantrell, president of Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

“Under the leadership of Tournament Chair Penny Lee, our club and membership look forward to welcoming the top US and European women golfers and fans from across the globe.”

Zach Johnson, the 2015 Open champion, is set to be named as the new US Ryder Cup captain on Monday. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

The visit to Virginia will come around a year after the 2023 match at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis will be the new European and US captains respectively.

“We are honoured and excited to bring the 2024 Solheim Cup to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

“RTJ has a strong tradition of hosting world-class international competitions, and we can’t wait to add the Solheim Cupto the list.

“Playing the Solheim Cup on this magnificent golf course near our nation’s capital will provide the perfect backdrop for these elite athletes to battle for the Cup.”

Dates for the 2024 Solheim Cup, which marks the event’s return to an even-year rotation, will be announced as the LPGA Tour and the LET finalise the playing schedules for that season.