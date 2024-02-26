Setting the scene for the Caledonian contingent in the week ahead in golf

Your week in golf: Gemma Dryburgh set for Singapore test as Bear Trap awaits Bob MacIntyre and Martin Laird
Gemma Dryburgh will be looking to boost her hopes of making a second successive Solheim Cup appearance with a strong performance in this week’s HSBC Women's World Championship.
The $1.8 million event, which is being played on The Tanjong Course at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, carries a top prize of $270,000, with an added bonus for the 66 players in the field being the fact there is no cut.
Dryburgh, who missed the cut in the Saudi Ladies International on the LET a fortnight ago before starting slowly in last week’s Honda LPGA Thailand event, finished 47th at the same venue 12 months ago behind Korean winner Jin Young Ko.
This week’s PGA Tour event is The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, which is what was formerly the Honda Classic and marks the start of a Florida Swing at PGA National Resort.
Among those tackling the infamous ‘Bear Trap’ – the three-hole stretch named after Jack Nicklaus after he redesigned the course - on this occasion are Bob MacIntyre and Martin Laird.
For the DP World Tour, meanwhile, the SFC Championship at St Francis Links
In the Eastern Cape is the first leg of back-to-back South African events.
Ewen Ferguson, Connor Syme and David Law have all made the journey there from Kenya and have been joined by Richie Ramsay, who will be aiming for a second success in the country after winning the South African Open in 2009.
As for Challenge Tour, it’s now on a break after starting the season with four events in South African, with the action resuming with the Delhi Challenge next month.
