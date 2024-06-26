Martin Dempster’s latest comprehensive round up of grass-roots Scottish golf stories

Cameron Adam has joined 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and European Ryder Cup-winning captain Bernard Gallacher in becoming a current Honorary Member of The Royal Burgess Golfing Society.

The accolade was afforded to Adam in recognition of his achievement in landing last year’s Scottish Amateur Championship, carding course-record 63s on successive days at Royal Dornoch and Tain in the stroke-play qualifying before emerging as a worthy winner in the match-play stage at the former.

Over 50 members and guests were in attendance at a day of celebration for Adam at the Barnton club, with tributes made by both the captain, Martin Blencowe, and Stephen Gallacher, the latter having taken great pride in seeing Adam flourish as an ambassador for his junior foundation.

Cameron Adam, left, is presented with his Royal Burgess Golfing Society honorary membership by club captain Martin Blencowe. Picture: The Royal Burgess Golfing Society

“Not a bad group to be joining!” observed Graham Callander, The Royal Burgess Golfing Society general manager, of Nicklaus and Bernard Gallacher, as well as former club professional George Yuille, being the only other current Honorary Members at the historic capital club.

Rosie Maguire savours Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase victory

Pollok’s Rosie Maguire reckons Stephen Gallacher’s strength and conditioning coach helped her win one of the main events run by the DP World Tour’s junior foundation.

The 17-year-old, who plays her golf at Pollok, posted rounds of 77-67-77-76 at Roxburghe Schloss on the Borders for a nine-over total, winning the Stephen Gallacher Vase by seven shots from Royal Troon’s Freya Russell (79-73-77-75).

Pollok's Rosie Maguire poses with trophy after winning the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Vase at Schloss Roxburghe. Picture: SGF

“It feels amazing,” admitted Maguire, who said the success had eclipsed winning the Pollok Junior Masters and the World Golf Championships Under-16s in Portugal.

“My PT is Chris Hair, who is Stephen’s strength and conditioning coach (and his nephew as well). I started working with him last winter and he’s got me swinging it well and getting my speed up, as well as helping with my nutrition.”

Maguire is “very excited” about heading off to the US later in the year to start a scholarship at the University of Indianapolis but, before then, has the Scottish Girls’ Championship at Forfar in her sights. “I’m potentially playing in the English Girls’ Open as well before going off to the States in August,” she added.

23rd County Cup win in East Lothian for Bass RockBass Rock beat defending champions Craigielaw and hosts Dunbar to emerge as worthy winners for the 23rd time in the County Cup, East Lothian’s top team event.

Bass Rock's Chris Wood, Andy Hall, Gareth Pugh and Nick Peoples celebrate after being presented with the trophy by host club captain Nick Woodall-Mason.

Played under a double foursome format, Nick Peoples and Chris Wood were the front couple for Bass Rock in the historic tournament, with Gareth Pugh and Andy Hall at the back.

In the final, Peoples and Wood birdied the 17th to finish two up against Lee Morgan and Steven Sinclair while Pugh and Hall also won two up on Steven Sinclair and Scott Dickson, making it a 4&3 scoreline.

“We had a great run with many close matches, including one in the second round versus North Berwick, who beat Tantallon in the first round,” said Pugh while Wood added: “We played five rounds and went toe-to-toe with some big names and clubs but were unfazed!”

Dunbar had booked their spot in the final after beating club within club Dunbar Castle at the 19th, where both pairings made birdies, in the last four.

Wilson Golf's John Henry, right, is congratulated by host club captain Lowrie Neill after winning the Strathaven 36-Hole OOM Challenge on the Tartan Tour. Picture: PGA in Scotland

Gary Dickson makes most of home comfort at Carnwath

Carnwath member Gary Dickson made home advantage count in the fifth Scottish Medal Finals event of the 2024 season run by Scottish Golf.

In challenging, wet conditions at the Lanarkshire, Dickson’s net 73 earned him a one-shot win over Iain Munro (Strathaven) in the men’s event while the spoils were shared in the women’s section with matching 74s by Jane Clark (Airdrie) and Jennifer Bryans (Harburn).

Also heading to Panmur for a Grand Final in August are Una Fleming (Merchants of Edinburgh), Janice Bridgeman (Grangemouth), Roslyn Lake (Carnwath), Kay Hendry (Strathaven), Scott Jarvis (Kilspindie), Ronnie Lamond (Binny), Tom French (Balbirnie Park), and Tommy Gilluley (Hollandbush).

Kiron Gribble ‘relieved’ to get hands on Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy

Dunbar’s Kiron Gribble recovered from a nightmare finish to win the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy at Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso.

Dunbar's Kiron Gribble shows off the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy and also the Bobby Johnston Trophy for the best under-16 player at Schloss Roxburghe near Kelso. Picture: SGF

After opening with rounds of 76-71, the 16-year-old catapulted himself into the lead with a brilliant bogey-free 66 in the penultimate circuit only to then drop three shots in the final three holes in the last round for a 73.

His two-under total was matched by The Renaissance Club’s Dominic McGlinchey with scores of 74-74-68-70, but a par at the first play-off saw Gribble get his hands on the silverware.

“It’s a relief, to be honest, as I feel as if I’ve waited a year or even two years to get a win like this,” said the Dalkeith youngster. “It was a bit nerve-wracking when I almost blew it, but I was lucky that I had ten minutes to let all the anger and frustration out, went on the putting green and tried to gain my confidence for the long putts in the play-off.”

He’s now gearing up for next month’s English Boys’ Under 16 Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship for the McGregor Trophy and added: “It’s a big confidence-booster for the rest of the season to eventually finish off the job.”

John Henry at the double on Arnold Clark Tartan Tour

In-from John Henry landed two impressive wins on the Arnold Clark Tartan Tour in the space of five days.

The Wilson Golf-attached player carded rounds of 65-64 for a 13-under total to land the PGA in Scotland circuit’s latest 36-Hole Order of Merit Challenge at Strathaven.

Greg Dalziel (Scott Gourlay Golf Technology) had led after an opening 63 but, after adding a 68, he had to settle for second spot as Henry picked up the £1600 top prize.

After getting in as a reserve, he then picked up just over £1000 for winning the Drumpellier Pro-Am, carding an eight-under-par 63 to finish three shots ahead of both Graeme Robertson (Grangemouth) and Rob Paterson (Kilspindie).

“It was a good week as it started with me passing year one of my PGA training,” said Henry.

Neil Watson wins PING Scottish Open Series qualifier

Neil Wilson, who plays his golf at The Carrick at Cameron House, won the latest qualifier in this season’s PING Scottish Open Series.

Held at Bruntsfield Links in Edinburgh, Wilson made his journey worthwhile by carding a net three-under 68 to win by two shots. “I managed to get round with only one double bogey, so happy days!” he declared.

Joining him in securing a spot in the Grand Final at Gleneagles later in the year were Bearsden’s John Lighbody and Gary McKay from Crieff, with Robert MacPherson (Taynuilt) the unlucky player to miss out in a card play-off as three of them posted 70s.

Boat of Garten brings out best in Abernethy duo

Abernethy duo Sheena Hendrie and June Clark will represent Scottish Golf North in this year’s Commonwealth Spoons event at Ballumbie Castle in September.

It follows the pair teaming up to win the North Ladies’ County Foursomes and doing so in style at the beautiful Boat of Garten.

Hendrie, who plays off 17, and 23-handicapper Clark carded a net 62 to win comfortably from Inverness duo Hilary Simpson and Linda Gillies on 71.5, with another Inverness duo - Hazel Flynn and Jane Borley - third on 72.

Scottish do double at Pollok in ProDream USA Junior Masters

Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links) and Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies) pulled off a Scottish double at Pollok in the ProDreamUSA Junior Masters.

Lawson, a Junior Tour Scotland ambassador, shot rounds of 68-73-71 for a one-under total to come out on top by one shot in the boys’ event at the Glasgow venue.

May, meanwhile, backed up her recent win in the Barrie Douglas Scottish Junior Masters at Strathmore by topping the girls’ leaderboard by four shots with rounds of 71-70-73.

"It was the fourth playing of th event,” said ProDreamUSA’s Brendan McKenna. “Pollok was in superb condition and we welcomed players from all over the UK, Ireland and some from further afield – Switzerland, Czech Republic and the UAE.”

Week to cherish for Walters siblings in U.S. Kids Golf event

It was a week to remember for both Fraser Walters and his sister Stella - the talented duo are both Craigielaw members - in this year’s U.S. Kids Golf European Championships in East Lothian.

In an event that once again attracted talented young golfers from all around the world, the duo both landed impressive wins in their respective sections, both of which were played at Royal Musselburgh.

Fraser shot rounds of 70-70-67 for a nine under total and an eight-shot win in the boys’ 13-year-old category while Stella won the girls’ 11-year-old event by six shots following scores of 65-69-70 for a 12-under aggregate.

“For both children to win their respective age groups in this event is incredible,” said dad Stephen. “Fraser has wanted to win this championship since he was seven years old and Stella was especially determined this year after placing second in 2023.