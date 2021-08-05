Young Scots to face England in Home Internationals title decider

Grace Crawford, pictured after winning the North Berwick Ladies Club Championship earlier this year, delivered one of Scotland's singles successes at Woodhall Spa.

The Scots trailed Ireland 4-3 after the morning foursomes at the Lincolnshire venue before turning the tide in the afternoon to claim a 12.5-8.5 victory.

That came on the back of a 14.5-6.5 opening day victory over Wales, who lost to England by the same margin as the home team also made it two wins out of two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The decisive singles successes for the Scots were delivered by Rachel Foster, Grace Crawford, Carmen Griffths, Ruben Lindsay, Calum Scott, Cameron Adam, Archie Finnie, Daniel Bullen and Gregor Graham.

Robyn Fowlie also played her part in the afternoon turnaround as she delivered a half point in one of the girls’ games.

In another historic mixed event, Scotland are also still in the title hunt in the senior contest after a fightback from Paul Moultrie in the final match earned a 6-6 draw with Ireland.

That set up another final-day decider with England, who beat Wales 8-4 in the other match to sit on two points, with the Scots half a point behind.

In the women’s event, Scotland suffered disappointment for the second day running as they went down 7.5-1.5 to defending champions England.

Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan halved with Amelia Jane Williamson and Hannah Screen as the Scots lost the foursomes 2.5-0.5.

Darling then beat Annabell Fuller by two holes in the top singles match, but defeats followed for Duncan, Hazel MacGarvie, Shannon McWilliam, Lorna McClymont and Tara Mactaggart.

Ireland, who beat the Scots on the opening day, backed that up with a 6-3 win over Wales to sit alongside England on two points heading into their winner-takes-all clash.

In the paid ranks,Michele Thomson fared best in the individual event among the Scottish contingent with a one-under-par 71 in the opening round of the Aramco Team Series at La Reserva Club in Sotogrande.

The effort left the Aberdonian just outside top top 20 as American Alison Lee and England’s Charley Hull set the pace with matching 65s.

A message from the Editor: