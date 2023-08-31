German Yannik Paul looks determined to make Bob MacIntyre sweat as the pair battle it out for an automatic spot in Luke Donald’s European team for the Ryder Cup in Rome.

Yannik Paul walks on the 12th hole during day one of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

Playing in the same group in the first round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland, Paul produced a strong start in his bid to oust MacIntyre in the final qualifying event.

The 29-year-old carded a six-under-par 64 - he sits one behind six co-leaders - while a last-hole bogey left MacIntyre having to settle for a 68. Pole Adrian Meronk, the third member in the group and another of the players still in contention for that automatic berth at Marco Simone Golf Club, signed for a 67.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Obviously there's a lot of (Ryder Cup) talk going on, but for me it didn't really matter who I was playing with,” insisted Paul, who will jump above MacIntyre on the European points list if he wins on Sunday but, failing that, needs to finish in a tie for third with two others to have a chance of pipping the Oban man at the post.

“So many things you can't really control. I just try to see it as a normal tournament and enjoy it, be grateful and, if I feel like that, I tend to play my best golf. ”

Two-time winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who is bidding to claim the last automatic spot off a World Points list by leapfrogging Tommy Fleetwood, is part of that logjam at the top of the leaderboard.

A bogey-free opening effort from the world No 8 saw him set the pace in the Alps along with compatriot Eddie Pepperell, Dane John Axelsen, Spaniard Nacho Elvira, Malaysian Gavin Green and Japan’s Masahiro Kawamura. “I played brilliant,” said Fitzpatrick. of his afternoon’s work.

Swede Ludvig Aberg, a contender for one of Donald’s six picks, sits alongside Paul after producing another eye-catching performance in the company of Ryder Cup vice-captains Edoardo Molinari and Nicolas Colsaerts.