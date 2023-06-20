Lots of people, though, might struggle if they had to take a stab in the dark at the name of the player currently occupying the third and last spot on that particular list, with the same number set to secure automatic spots in Luke Donald’s side from a World list.
Twelve months ago, Germany’s Yannik Paul probably wouldn’t even have been heavily fancied by many of his compatriots to be facing the Americans in the latest edition of the biennial event at Marco Simone Golf Club.
But, heading into a homecoming in this week’s BMW International Open in Munich, the 29-year-old is that player currently on course to qualify via the same route as Rahm and McIlroy.
He landed his breakthrough DP World Tour win in the Mallorca Golf Open last October and has been churning out consistent performances ever since, including two runner-up finishes and a third place in the recent Scandinavian Mixed.
“I always believed that I could be one of the top players in the world,” said Paul, speaking at Golfclub München, venue for this week’s DP World Tour event. “I have really high goals and I want to become one of the best players in the world, contend in majors, win as many times as possible on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. I feel like I’m just getting started and I can continue that form.”
Paul’s closest current challenger on the European points list is Edinburgh-based Frenchman Victor Perez, followed by Pole Adrian Meronk and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood up to seventh after his strong finish in the US Open.
“We’re getting closer [to the Ryder Cup] but there’s still a Rolex Series event, the Open, a major, so a lot of events with a lot of points, and everything is really close together,” said Paul, who has Perez and Meronk among his rivals this week but not Otaegui or Fleetwood.
“We’re all fighting for that last spot as Jon and Rory are high up. I would love to play there, but I’m trying to focus on what I can control. I’m trying to play well. I want to try and get one of the ten cards for the PGA Tour (through this season’s Race to Dubai) and, if I can play well, get in contention, win a few, then the Ryder Cup will take care of itself.”
Paul will have two of his compatriots, Max Kieffer and Nick Bachem, for company in the opening rounds, which will see another German star, Marcel Siem, play alongside the aforementioned Donald as he continues to take every available opportunity to see Ryder Cup contenders up close.
“It’s amazing to play in front of a home crowd,” said Paul. “This was my first DP World Tour event as an amateur back in 2015, which was really special, and now it’s my second year as a pro here. I think every German player dreams of winning at home, so that would be amazing if I could do that this week. ”