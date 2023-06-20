No-one will be even slightly surprised to see Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy as the top two names on the European points list in the qualifying battle for September’s Ryder Cup in Rome.

Home player Yannik Paul, left, and defending champion Haotong Li share a laugh with football legends Gareth Bale and Thomas Muller at Golfclub Munchen in the build up to the BMW International Open. Picture: Stefan Heigl

Lots of people, though, might struggle if they had to take a stab in the dark at the name of the player currently occupying the third and last spot on that particular list, with the same number set to secure automatic spots in Luke Donald’s side from a World list.

Twelve months ago, Germany’s Yannik Paul probably wouldn’t even have been heavily fancied by many of his compatriots to be facing the Americans in the latest edition of the biennial event at Marco Simone Golf Club.

But, heading into a homecoming in this week’s BMW International Open in Munich, the 29-year-old is that player currently on course to qualify via the same route as Rahm and McIlroy.

Gareth Bale is flanked by Haotong Li and Yannik Paul as they launched 'Eagles for Education', the BMW International Open. The BMW Group is donating the first 10,000 euros to the charity and will the donate 1,000 euros for every eagle achieved during the DP World Tour event. Picture: Stefan Heigl

He landed his breakthrough DP World Tour win in the Mallorca Golf Open last October and has been churning out consistent performances ever since, including two runner-up finishes and a third place in the recent Scandinavian Mixed.

“I always believed that I could be one of the top players in the world,” said Paul, speaking at Golfclub München, venue for this week’s DP World Tour event. “I have really high goals and I want to become one of the best players in the world, contend in majors, win as many times as possible on the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour. I feel like I’m just getting started and I can continue that form.”

Paul’s closest current challenger on the European points list is Edinburgh-based Frenchman Victor Perez, followed by Pole Adrian Meronk and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, with Englishman Tommy Fleetwood up to seventh after his strong finish in the US Open.

“We’re getting closer [to the Ryder Cup] but there’s still a Rolex Series event, the Open, a major, so a lot of events with a lot of points, and everything is really close together,” said Paul, who has Perez and Meronk among his rivals this week but not Otaegui or Fleetwood.

“We’re all fighting for that last spot as Jon and Rory are high up. I would love to play there, but I’m trying to focus on what I can control. I’m trying to play well. I want to try and get one of the ten cards for the PGA Tour (through this season’s Race to Dubai) and, if I can play well, get in contention, win a few, then the Ryder Cup will take care of itself.”

Paul will have two of his compatriots, Max Kieffer and Nick Bachem, for company in the opening rounds, which will see another German star, Marcel Siem, play alongside the aforementioned Donald as he continues to take every available opportunity to see Ryder Cup contenders up close.