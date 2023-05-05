World No 13 Sam Burns is the latest big name to commit to this year’s Genesis Scottish Open, joining Tommy Fleetwood and Seamus Power in being added to the entry list for the Rolex Series event in East Lothian in July.

Burns, who will be making his third consecutive appearance at The Renaissance Club, has won five PGA Tour titles, with his most recent success coming in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas in March.

He knocked out the defending champion and then world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in the semi-finals before storming to a 6&5 win over Cameron Young in the title-decider in Austin.

“I’m looking forward to coming back to the home of golf again this summer for the Genesis Scottish Open,” said Burns, who tied for 66th behind fellow American Xander Schauffele in last year’s edition. “I’ve enjoyed teeing it up at Renaissance Club over the past few years, and playing in front of the Scottish fans is always a highlight.”

Sam Burns celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in March. Picture: Tom Pennington/Getty Images.

Fleetwood had a golden chance to win on Scotland’s Golf Coast in 2020 before losing out in a play-off to fellow Englishman Aaron Rai. He then finished joint-fourth last year.

“I always enjoy playing the Genesis Scottish Open, and it’s an event I would love to win, particularly after coming so close a couple of times in recent years,” said the former DP World Tour No 1.

“It’s always a great event to play in the week before The Open as well, and I’m looking forward to an exciting couple of weeks in East Lothian and Merseyside.”

Power, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour, will be making a maiden appearance in the event as he bids to secure a Ryder Cup spot in Rome in September.

“I’ve heard a lot about the Genesis Scottish Open and I’m excited to be able to add the event to my schedule,” said the Irishman. “There’s a lot to play for over the next few months, and I’m looking forward to having a tilt at the title in East Lothian.”

The trio join world No 2 Scheffler in the field on 13-16 July, as well as current major champions Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas plus former US Open champion Justin Rose.