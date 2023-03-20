World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has handed the Genesis Scottish Open another big boost after becoming the third current major champion to commit to the $9 million Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club this summer.

Scottie Scheffler speaks in a press conference ahead of his appearance in last year's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

Scheffler, who defends his Green Jacket in The Masters in a fortnight’s time, has followed US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and US PGA title-holder Justin Thomas in confirming a return to the East Lothian venue.

The American will also be joined by 2014 winner Justin Rose, with Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre included as well in the latest player announcement for the DP World Tour and PGA Tour co-sanctioned event on 13-16 July.

Scheffler, who tied for 12th on his Genesis Scottish Open debut in 2021 before missing the cut last year, has won six times on the PGA Tour in the past 13 months, including The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in his most recent start.

“I’ve enjoyed having the Genesis Scottish Open on my schedule over the past few years and I’m looking forward to getting back to The Renaissance Club again,” said the 26-year-old, who is golf’s man of the moment for the second year running heading into the season’s opening major.

“It’s a fun golf course to play, and I really like the style of golf it requires of you. I feel like it helps with preparation going into The Open the following week, too, getting a feel for the style of golf and also playing in a big event with such a strong field and supportive fans.”

Rose landed his win in the event at Royal Aberdeen, where he came out top in a field that included Rory McIlroy, who won The Open at Royal Liverpool the following week.

“The win in 2014 was part of a special run in my career, and it’s always a pleasure to come back to the Genesis Scottish Open,” said the Englishman. “The Scottish fans are knowledgeable and appreciative of good golf, and they add so much to what is already a huge event. My game is in a great place just now and I look forward to trying to lift the trophy for a second time this summer.”

MacIntyre made his Scottish Open debut in the event’s first staging at The Renaissance Club in 2019, when he played with McIlroy an Rickie Fowler in one of the marquee groups for the first two rounds.

“There is no better feeling than playing in front of your home crowds, and I can’t wait for the Genesis Scottish Open to come around again this season,” said the Italian Open champion. “It’s always been a huge event, and from becoming part of the Rolex Series to being co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, it has just become bigger and better every year.

“It’s always a highlight of my summer and I look forward to trying to get my hands on that trophy in what is a massive year.”

Defending champion Xander Schauffele had already confirmed his return along with Fitzpatrick and Thomas, with other big names set to be rolled out in the countdown to the event.