On a windy day at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, now married Ko and Anannarukarn took full advantage of the morning wave enjoying the easier test.
“I knew that between today and tomorrow that today was the day to take advantage of the calmer conditions,” said Ko, the 2021 champion, after signing for a bogey-free card. “I knew that today, with some of the pin positions I needed to be a little bit more aggressive. All in all, I putted really well out there.”
Thailand’s Anannarukarn, the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational champion, is making her first trip to the Red Sea coast course. “My putting was the strongest part,” she said of her day’s work.
Atthaya Thitikul, Anannarukarn’s compatriot, sits a shot off the lead along with in-form Indian player Aditi Ashok and Korea’s Jung Min Hong.
Gemma Dryburgh, who was out in the morning, opened with a two-under 70 while Laura Beveridge and Michele Thomson signed for 74 and 76 respectively in the afternoon.
On the Challenge Tour, home player JJ Senekal set a blistering pace with a ten-under 62 in the SDC Open at Zebula Golf Estate in South Africa, where Craig Howie (69) fared best among the Scots.
And, on the amateur circuit, Forres player Matthew Wilson finished fifth and was joined in the top ten by Blairgowrie’s Gregor Graham as Frenchman Martin Couvra stormed to a six-shot success in the South African Stroke-Play at Mount Edgecombe.