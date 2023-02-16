World No 1 Lydia Ko and 84th-ranked Pajaree Anannarukarn fired matching rounds of eight-under 64 to set the first-round pace in the $5 million Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

On a windy day at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, now married Ko and Anannarukarn took full advantage of the morning wave enjoying the easier test.

“I knew that between today and tomorrow that today was the day to take advantage of the calmer conditions,” said Ko, the 2021 champion, after signing for a bogey-free card. “I knew that today, with some of the pin positions I needed to be a little bit more aggressive. All in all, I putted really well out there.”

Thailand’s Anannarukarn, the 2021 ISPS Handa World Invitational champion, is making her first trip to the Red Sea coast course. “My putting was the strongest part,” she said of her day’s work.

World No 1 and 2021 winner Lydia Ko in action during an impressive opening round in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. Picture: Tristan Jones/LET

Atthaya Thitikul, Anannarukarn’s compatriot, sits a shot off the lead along with in-form Indian player Aditi Ashok and Korea’s Jung Min Hong.

Gemma Dryburgh, who was out in the morning, opened with a two-under 70 while Laura Beveridge and Michele Thomson signed for 74 and 76 respectively in the afternoon.

On the Challenge Tour, home player JJ Senekal set a blistering pace with a ten-under 62 in the SDC Open at Zebula Golf Estate in South Africa, where Craig Howie (69) fared best among the Scots.