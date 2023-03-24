Work on a second championship course at Cabot Highlands, which is already home to Castle Stuart Golf Links, will start early next month.

Highland Tourism Stuart McColm is general manager at Cabot Highlands. Picture: Trevor Martin.

The project, which will mean 30 new jobs, is set to deliver a Tom Doak-designed course, which is expected to be completed and ready for preview play in late 2024 with a grand opening in the spring of 2025.

Stuart McColm, general manager at Cabot Highlands, Stuart McColm said: “This is a great milestone achieved. When Cabot acquired Castle Stuart, it promised magical golf, world class visitor experiences, and significant jobs. It has delivered on all of this.”

Canadian company Cabot acquired the Inverness venue last June for its first European project, adding to a portfolio that includes destinations in Nova Scotia, Saint Lucia, British Columbia and Florida.

“We are delighted to already be at this stage of our plans and to be collaborating with local businesses to deliver the great majority of the work,” added McColm.

“When it comes to the future of tourism and golf in the Highlands, we are determined to remain at the front of the story, playing our part in bringing high paying visitors to the region.

“With Cabot Highlands open for golf from today, this is a momentous time in our history and an appropriate time to make the announcement.”

It is expected that the current workforce of 50 will nearly double in 2025 while other plans to build lodges and develop the experience for visitors are expected to see that number rise even further.