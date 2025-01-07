'Won't lie': Scottish golfer set for 2025 comeback after tough year - but without the backflips

Booth ready to return after having ACL surgery on both her knees last year

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her days of doing backflips on the golf course may be over but, after a year she described as being “tough”, Carly Booth is excited to be gearing up for a return to action on the Ladies European Tour in 2025.

The three-time winner on the circuit missed the entire 2024 campaign after undergoing a reconstruction of her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on the right knee in January then the left one in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming on the back of her needing shoulder surgery in 2020 that sidelined her for five months, it’s been a frustrating spell, especially for someone who had been used to playing competitive golf from an early age.

Three-time LET winner Carly Booth pictured during the Rose Ladies Series at Bearwood Lakes Golf Club in 2022 | Luke Walker/Getty Images

But, in a post on social media over the festive period, Booth revealed she is ready to start preparing for a comeback and, at 32, believes there is still plenty of time for her to add to a glittering CV.

“It’s been hard for me because I have been trying to work through some injuries,” the Comrie woman told The Scotsman. “I’ve had both my knees done within a year, which was difficult. That came on top of my shoulder injury and it’s just been a case of slowly working my way back to fitness.”

In reply to her revealing she was targeting her return, the LET posted a video clip of Booth, who was just 12 when she played with Sandy Lyle in a pro-am and 14 when she made her Ladies Scottish Open debut, showing off her backflip skills to a crowd of spectators during a past staging of the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The problem with my knees were down to me doing too much stuff like that over the years,” she admitted, “though I also had a couple of freak accidents that didn’t help. One was when I was defrosting my freezer and slipped the wrong way while the other one was due to being tackled by 12-year-olds. Just stupid things, unfortunately, and they just needed to be repaired.

“It’s been a tough year, I won’t lie, as golf has been everything to me and I knew that was going to be massive when I posted about my return. I am looking for sponsors and it is great to feel that I am closer to being back playing again.”

The new LET season starts early next month in Morocco before the first Aramco Series event in 2025 takes place in Saudi Arabia. The circuit then heads to Australia before arriving in South Africa in April. The summer schedule includes a fourth staging in a row of the ISPS Handa Scottish Women’s Open at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire.

Carly Booth created history as the youngest winner of the Women’s Scottish Open when she landed the title at just 19 at Archerfield Links in 2012 | Contributed

“I just wanted to be in a position where I can get back on tour, though I don’t know what events I’ll be able to play in,” said Booth, who landed her breakthrough win in the 2012 Ladies Scottish Open at Archerfield Links then adding the Ladies Swiss Open a couple of months later before returning to the winner’s circle in 2019 in the Czech Ladies Open. “I have my career money status and I am also going to look into getting some invitations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look back at my three wins with great pride, but I still feel I have so much to offer in the game. It was just unfortunate that I picked up my shoulder injury and then to have two knees replaced in the one year was a big setback, so it’s been difficult.

“But I’m not done yet, though looking at the strength of the game at the moment has made me think ‘jeezy peeps!’ It’s so tough as the standard is really high, but I love a challenge.”