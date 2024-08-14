‘I think British people handle the weather a lot better because we understand the weather here’

Georgia Hall has surely qualified as an honorary Scot heading into two huge weeks in golf’s cradle after not only declaring her love for the country but also admitting she’s ready to embrace what Mother Nature is ready to deliver for both the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open and AIG Women’s Open.

The former is taking place at Dundonald Links this week and, following a dreich day on Tuesday then a glorious sunny one for Wednesday’s pro-am and final practice day, it’s set to be wet for Thursday’s opening round in the $2 million tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the forecast, there’s an 80 per cent likelihood of rain when home player Kylie Henry hits the first shot at 7.10am while it’s probably not going to stop until 8pm, meaning only the very late starters will get part of their opening circuit in dry conditions.

England's Georgia Hall talks to the media ahead of her apparance in this week's ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open at Dunonald Links. Picture: Luke Walker/ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open

“Got great weather today,” said English star Hall, having already talked about how she was “really happy to be back” in her “favourite country in the world and I love being here” without any prompting whatsoever. “But I heard it's going to be quite awful tomorrow.”

As was the case when Hall played for a Great Britain & Ireland team that also included Michele Thomson, Connor Syme and Liam Johnston in the 2018 European Golf Team Championships at Gleneagles.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be like that,” added the 2018 AIG Women’s Open winner, “but I'm looking forward to it. I think it will be fun and a challenge. I can't wait because we don't get to play in weather like that, especially on the LPGA. And I think it represents Great Britain very nicely, and obviously being at home.

“Definitely not a lot of players are used to it. I mean, I wouldn't even say I'm used to it, but I actually enjoy the challenge. It's kind of real golf, real tough golf.”

While it is set to improve from Friday onwards for the Women’s Scottish Open, the world’s top players will need to get their wet gear ready again for the AIG Women’s Open as rain is in the forecast for all four days of the final major of the season at St Andrews.

Asked if playing in poor weather meant Europeans, for instance, had an advantage over the Americans, Hall said: “I think definitely British people handle the weather a lot better because we understand the weather here and we have more links golf courses. I would have to say that we have a slight advantage, but, at the end of the day, you have to hit the ball straight.”

How is Charley Hull, Hall’s compatriot and on-site housemate this week, feeling about heading out on Thursday in the sort of conditions that already had players and caddies scampering for cover in the Dundonald Links clubhouse earlier in the week?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I enjoy anything that’s a challenge,” she insisted. “So I just go out there and just have some fun in the rain. But links is not the best part of my game. I do enjoy the American-style of golf courses, hitting it long, hitting it high.

“With links, you don't have to be the best ball-striker, you just have got to get it down the fairway and keep under the wind. But, at the same time, I'm looking forward to the challenge.”

Hosting the course for the third year in a row, this week’s course has already been softened in the build up while it’s a modern links compared to a traditional one like the Old Course at St Andrews.

Explaining what she feels she can take most out of playing this week before turning her attention to the AIG Women’s Open, Hall said: “I think it's just awesome just to play in the wind, and that's probably what we are going to get next week. That's the most that you can practise for next week.