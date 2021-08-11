Women's Scottish Open: Minjee Lee chasing 'cool' family double

Min Woo Lee celebrates with the trophy after winning the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club last month. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

But, after being reminded by The Scotsman on the eve of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, the world No 10 admitted it would be “cool” if she can pull off that feat.

It was almost straight across from this week’s venue on the other side of the Firth of Forth - at The Renaissance Club - that Min Woo recorded the biggest win of his career in the men’s Rolex Series event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stunning win came in the strongest-ever Scottish Open field, which included Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Minjee Lee poses the trophy after winning the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in France last month. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

“Yeah, I didn't think about it until you said,” admitted sister Minjee of her chance to also become a Scottish Open champion. “But It would be cool if we could both pull off a Scottish Open victory.”

Minjee, who was on a flight when her sibling holed the winning putt in East Lothian, smiled when asked if she felt Sin Woo had been capable of pulling off such a momentous victory.

“Deep down, I think he's a great player, but I wouldn't tell him because he'll get too big of a head,” she replied. “But I definitely think he could.”

After Minjee then landed her maiden major victory in the Evian Masters in France a fortnight later, it was a double celebration for the Australians when the two of them met up in Dallas recently.

But, asked if she’d asked for any advice from the men’s Scottish Open title-holder about this week’s assignment, Minjee said: “No. I've been on tour a lot longer than he has. So I don't know if I need advice.”

Maybe not when you take into account her recent record in this event. She was eighth in 2017, second the following year, tied sixth in 2019 then joint-sixth last year.

“Just the scenery, it's just really calm and peaceful and it just opens my mind,” she said of what has helped bring out the best of her in this event.

“Even though it gets windy and rainy, I just really like the challenge of playing links golf.”

A message from the Editor: