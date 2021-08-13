Women's Scottish Open: Ariya Jutanugarn sitting pretty at Dumbarnie Links

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, the 2018 winner at Gullane, swept into a three-shot lead in the second round of the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links. Picture: Tristan Jones

Bidding to land this title for a second time after winning at Gullane in 2018, the 25-year-old Thai swept into the halfway lead after adding a 66 to Thursday’s 69 to sit three shots clear of the field on nine-under-par.

Jutanugarn, a two-time major winner, birdied five out of the last seven holes as she came home in 32 in her second-day salvo, having played both her rounds so far in a testing wind at the Fife venue.

“I felt like when I played in the windy afternoon yesterday, at least it’s going to be better for me in the morning,” she said. “And actually it wasn’t.

“The wind start to go really hard since the first hole. Last few holes, even worse. So I feel pretty lucky that I finish before everything worse (the wind getting even stronger) is going to come.”

During her first round, Jutanugarn was spotted on a couple of occasions sitting down at the side of the green and giving a thumbs up to shots from the other players in her group.

“I like to sit all the time because I’m lazy and tired all the time,” she said, jokingly, before adding: “I sit down to enjoy the view, even enjoy the other players playing. If you have nothing better to do, then it’s good just rooting for them.

“Patti [Tavatanakit], yesterday, she hit so many good shots and had one great up and down and I was so impressed.”

England’s Charley Hull and Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen are leading the chase after matching starts, having both signed for a brace of 69s, but Jutanugarn could already be tough to catch in this sort of form.

“My dream my whole life was to win on a links course,” admitted the leader. “Because I won my British Open (in 2016) at Woburn, which is not links.

“I feel like one time I want to win on links and I did it 2018. Bring back all the great memories here. And there’s still a lot of golf to go, so we never know what’s going to happen.”

