Women's Open at Carnoustie led to boom in golf interest

The 2021 AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie Golf Links led to increases in positive local perceptions surrounding the sport, a new impact report has found.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:01 pm

Sports scientists from Abertay University carried out independent surveys both before and after the R&A-run major last August, taking in views from people across Angus, Dundee, Perth & Kinross and Fife.

Findings showed a 67 per cent increase in the number of people who said they would consider participating in golf more often following the staging of the prestigious event on the world-famous course in Carnoustie.

The research also found a 20 per cent increase in the number of people who agreed that women golfers can inspire others, as well as a 16 per cent increase in those who agreed women golfers should be viewed as elite athletes.

Michael Wells, Chief Executive of Carnoustie Golf Links and Dr Graeme Sorbie of Abertay University outside Links House at Carnoustie Golf Links.

A 13 per cent increase in the number of survey participants who said they viewed Carnoustie Golf Links as an asset to the local community was also revealed, in addition to a six per cent increase in the number of people who viewed short form golf (9 holes or less) as important.

Open to the public, the online surveys were conducted by Dr Graeme Sorbie and Professor David Lavallee, both academics with the Division of Sports Sciences Abertay University in Dundee.

Dr Sorbie said: “We were delighted to work with Carnoustie Golf Links on this impact survey, which underlines the positive impact that golf events can have on local communities.

“Major events like the AIG Women’s Open can be effectively used to spur interest in sport, both in audiences that were previously warm to participation, and those who may have no previous experience of the sport.

“Furthermore, it is great to see that peoples’ perceptions of women golfers increased following the event, which can positively impact the next generation of golfers.”

The results of the survey were welcomed by Michael Wells from Carnoustie Golf Links.

He said: “At Carnoustie Golf Links, we are continually striving to grow participation and perception within the sport.

“We are very proud to have been the host to the AIG Women’s Open in 2021 which has clearly had a positive impact on a local, regional and national level.”

