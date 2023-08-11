Ally Ewing is threatening to do a ‘Brian Harman’ in the $9 million AIG Women’s Open after reaching the halfway stage in a commanding position, but the Beaconsfield bus went home happy from Walton Heath thanks to a timely birdie burst from Gemma Dryburgh.

Ally Ewing pictured durin day two of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath in Tadworth. Picture: Steph Chambers/R&A/R&A via Getty Images.

Matching Harman’s efforts in the first two rounds of last month’s 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, Ewing opened with a four-under-par effort then followed it with a six-under-par salvo. Her five-shot lead also emulates Harman’s cushion at the same stage before he went on to claim the Claret Jug by six shots.

“It is inspiring what he did,” said Ewing, a 30-year-old from Mississippi of setting up a chance to go on and join Harman as a maiden major winner after making it seem as though she’s been playing a different course than the others by carding scores of 68 and 68 at the Surrey venue for her impressive ten-under-par total and a record-tying lead. “I wouldn't say they were rooting against him, but a lot of people were rooting for other people. I can kind of attest to that in some sense but, yeah, certainly happy with where I am through 36 holes.”

After signing for an eagle and five birdies in her opening effort, the three-time LPGA Tour winner was bogey-free in the second circuit as she reached the midpoint with a comfortable cushion over England’s Charley Hull (68), American Andrea Lee (68) and Japan’s Minami Katsu (69).

Gemma Dryburgh plays her second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath. Picture: The R&A

“This golf course requires you to drive the ball really well,” said the leader. “I left myself in good position off the tee for the most part of the day except for 18, and I was able to hit really good iron shots into the greens to give myself a lot of looks. So it was a very solid day.”

As her scores suggest, she’s been in the zone. “I didn't really even know until I signed my scorecard that I had four birdies in a row,” she added of a telling thrust from the sixth.

On a day when she was cheered on by a busload of members from Beaconsfield, her home club in Buckinghamshire – “they were loud, which was fun” – Dryburgh opened with 12 straight pars before a bogey at the 13th left her just inside the projected cut of three-over-par.

Showing exactly how much her game has grown since landing a maiden win on the LPGA Tour in Japan last November, though, the Scottish No 1 responded brilliantly with a burst of three straight birdies and, though the 18th cost her a bogey for the second day in a row, she comfortably made it though on level par.

“Yeah, quite pleased,” said Dryburgh after signing for her 71 to sit around the top 40 on level par. In staying above the line, the Aberdonian completed the full set of cuts in the five majors this year. “That's an achievement as well, so hopefully I can have a good weekend and get close to the top ten,” she added.