Woman spectator injured by wayward shot at Dunhill Links

A female spectator was injured by a golf ball in today’s opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Fife - less than a week after a woman suffered a serious eye injury in a similar incident at the Ryder Cup.

In this latest unfortunate occurrence, the spectator was left with a nasty wound on her forehead after being hit by a wayward tee shot from Englishman Tyrrell Hatton, winner of the pro-am event for the last two years, on the 15th hole at Kingsbarns.

England's Tyrell Hatton stands over the spectator who he hit with his tee shot at the15th hole at Kingbarns. Picture: Kenny Smith/PA

She was treated on the course - one of the three used for the £3.85 million tournament - by paramedics before being taken by buggy to the medical centre on site.

It comes just over 24 hours after American Brooks Koepka said he’d been left “heartbroken” after learning the extent of an injury suffered by a spectator at the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in France.

Corine Remande, who had travelled to the event with her husband from their home in Egypt, was hit on sixth hole during the opening session outside Paris there have been reports she could lose the sight in her right eye.

Speaking in St Andrews on Wednesday, Koepka said: “It’s sad and I am torn up about it. I’m heartbroken, I’m all messed up inside.

“In my career it will be the one shot I definitely regret even though everyone from the Ryder Cup and the PGA of America have assured me she will get the care she needs.

“Yesterday was one of the worst days of my life. I haven’t had too many tragedies in my personal family where there has been a loss or any accident.”