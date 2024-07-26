'Wolves are doing all right' - Senior Open contender on why he wouldn't play full-time in US

‘I look at this week as a great tournament more than a big opportunity’

Peter Baker reckons his purple patches come along every 30 years, so the former Ryder Cup player is determined to keep riding his current wave.

The 56-year-old won just once on the European Legends Tour in just four years yet then reeled off five title triumphs, including the Staysure PGA Championship at Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, on the over-50s’ circuit in just over a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My last really good year was 1993,” said Baker of winning the Dunhill British Masters and Scandinavian Masters to qualify automatically for the Ryder Cup that year at The Belfry, where he picked up two points alongside Ian Woosnam before beating Corey Pavin in the singles. “So every 30 years I get going. Anything this year is a bonus. That’s how I look at it. It won’t be happening 30 years from now, of course. but that’s how it seems to go (laughing)”

Peter Baker tees off on the 9th hole during the second round of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

Sparked by winning the Irish Legends and capped by claiming the season-ending MCB Tour Championship, the affable Shropshire man, who tied for 15th behind Mark O’Meara in The Open at Royal Birkdale in 1998, finished last season as the Legends Tour No 1.

“Last year I played with a lot of confidence and performed really well,” he added. “Every part of my game was good. This year has been a bit more up and down. I haven’t really got going. There’s been some bad and some good, all a bit inconsistent. I just haven’t played to the level I was at last year.

“Confidence is everything isn’t it? I drove it well. I hit my irons well. I putted well. Everything was just on. And my confidence grew and grew. It was a great year. I know that’s not going to happen every year though. It’s a case of trying to get as close as I can really.”

Baker, who has opened with rounds of 69-74 to sit handily-placed in the Senior Open presented by Rolex, will secure an exemption for the Champions Tour, as compatriot Paul Broadhurst and Welshman Stephen Dodd both did in the same, if he can pull off another title triumph at Carnoustie on Sunday.

“I look at this week as a great tournament more than a big opportunity,” he insisted. “It’s obviously one every British player wants to win. And whatever happens, happens after that. I’m happy here. I have a good life and a nice family. I’m the pro at the golf club (South Staffordshire). I play in tournaments. And Wolves are doing all right. That’s a lot of positives. So would I go to America full-time? I just don’t know.

“I enjoy links golf. It’s such a good test. America is very different. I find it harder over there. I enjoyed Rhode Island last month at the US Senior Open. That’s a beautiful place. But it doesn’t really suit me over there. I’m not sure I’m long enough, even for the seniors. So I’d probably end up going for a few events, but not full-time. We’re getting ahead of ourselves anyway.