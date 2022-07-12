Winning Open at St Andrews is golf's holy grail, says Rory McIlroy as he aims to be 'greedy'

Rory McIlroy speaks at a press conference ahead of the 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“I don't know if a golfer's career isn't complete if you don't,” said the 2014 winner of that feat, speaking at a press conference ahead of the event’s 150th edition, which starts on Thursday on the Old Course, “but I think it’s the holy grail of our sport.

“Not a lot of people are going to get that opportunity to achieve that, but that's what winning an Open at St Andrews is. It's one of the highest achievements that you can have in golf.”

McIlroy has only played in one Open at St Andrews, finishing tied for third behind the runaway winner, South African Louis Oosthuizen after opening with a 63 but then following that with a damaging 80.

The Northern Irishman had been due to be the defending champion in 2015 only to find himself sidelined after injuring himself in a football kickabout.

“There's a lot of great players that have won Opens and maybe not had won Opens at St Andrews, so I think it's unfair to say that a golfer's career isn't complete without that,” he added. “But it's certainly up there with one of the greatest things you can do in our game.”

More so than The Masters due to the significance it now carries for him after already landing the game’s three other main prizes? “I guess it's both,” he said to thar. “Obviously I'd love to win both. And I'll be greedy and say that I'll take both.”

McIlroy is still kicking himself that he missed out on an opportunity to become the first player to card a 62 in a major after missing a three-foot birdie putt at the 17th in his spectacular opening round 12 years ago.

“That’s the one thing that sticks in my mind,” he replied to being asked about that roller-coaster first two days. “I didn’t quite get it done, so you can always be better.”

There has been lots of talk in the build up to this week’s showpiece edition about the possibility of the game’s big-hitters bringing the Old Course to its knees and even breaking 60.

“I don't think it matters,” said McIlroy of potential low scoring. “I don't think you're going to see that, though. With the condition of the golf course - the fairways are firm and fast - you can bomb it around here and hit driver and get it close to the greens, but that doesn't necessarily mean you're going to make birdies from those positions.

“I can see it being low enough, like getting into the sort of teens, but I can't see something in the 20-under-par range. I just think with the way the golf course is playing and how firm and fast it is, it's just going to get super tricky by the end of the week.”