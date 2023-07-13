He’s got Scottish blood in his veins and a tattoo on his left arm in honour of his heritage. Step forward Will Gordon, who is flying the US flag in the Genesis Scottish Open but will be guaranteed some home support for the rest of the week at The Renaissance Club after not only revealing his Caledonian connection but also talking about it with real pride and passion.

Will Gordon selects a club from his bag as his caddie, Glasgow man Jeffrey Paul, looks on from the 18th green during day one of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

“It was great,” he said, addressing the golf part first, after signing for an opening four-under-par 66 to sit handily-placed on the East Lothian coast. “My first round in Scotland and a really fun day. The style of golf is so fun and entertaining. It gets you playing the game rather than just hitting shots.”

It’s a different game to what he was used to growing up in North Carolina, but, with a name like Will Gordon, he’s definitely not your typical American., “My grandparents grew up in Glasgow and emigrated in 1960,” he declared. “I always wanted to come here and never got the chance to, so I’m excited to now be here and see the shots my grandpa always talked about.

“I’ve got a family crest/slogan on my forearm. It says ‘Bydand’. It means stay and fight. My grandma didn’t really know what I was talking about when I got it (laughing).”

His grandad, Jack Gordon, was instrumental in getting him into golf. “Yes he was, but he wasn’t very good,” added the world No 133, who tied for third in the World Technology Championship towards the end of la. ”We have a video of him at the first tee at St Andrews. You can pay someone to record you. He kept topping it. He was all p****d off so the video is of him walking back and forwards picking up his ball. My dad didn’t start until late, but my mum always played and my grandpa played always when they moved to the States.

“I have always been around it and remember going out with him a ton when he was still alive. So it’s been in my blood from the get-go.”

Gordon, who went to Vanderbilt University, played in a Palmer Cup at Formby in 2016, but didn’t manage to venture north of the Border on that occasion. “I’m super-excited to be here,” he beamed. “I’m staying in a house five or six miles south of here, but I went to Edinburgh and explored the city a little bit. The culture is so cool here. The little towns. It’s exciting to explore. I have a little car and have been able to buzz around.”

Both on and off the course, the experience hasn’t disappointed so far. “It’s breathtaking, especially with the weather we have had the last three days,” he added. “I got to go out Tuesday morning, I started really early and just walked the place by myself. It was like a dream.”