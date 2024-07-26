Why Padraig Harrington has Carnoustie demons to overcome in Senior Open bid

Korean K J Choi leads at halfway stage but 2007 Open winner is lurking ominously

Padraig Harrington may have “demons to overcome” but the Irishman, who has finished runner-up in his first two attempts to land the title, is lurking ominously at the halfway stage in the Senior Open presented by Rolex at Carnoustie.

Korean K J Choi, a prolific winner on the regular tours but with only one over-50s victory to his name, holds the lead at the halfway stage in the $2.85 million event after carding a second consecutive 69 at the Angus venue to sit on six-under-par. The 54-year-old is out in front by two shots from Canadian Stephen Ames (68-72), with Harrington one stroke further back along with Australian left-hander Richard Green as only ten players made it to the weekend in the event’s third staging here in red figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrington, who recorded the first of his three major victories at this venue in The Open in 2007 and has also played it numerous times in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, followed his first-day 71 with a 70 that contained four birdies and two bogeys. “Yeah, hard to free up,” said the Irishman of feeling that he has not yet fired on all cylinders this week. “I don't know if that was the conditions or it was me. But two under par, yeah I would have taken that on the first tee going out.”

Halfway leader K.J. Choi hits his approach at the 18th at Carnoustie Golf Links, Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

Two years ago on his debut in the tournament at Gleneagles, Harrington finished second to Darren Clarke before ending up the bridesmaid again 12 months ago after losing in a play-off to German Alex Cejka at Royal Porthcawl.

“Three behind going into the weekend, still in there,” he said of being in the mix again, having recorded six senior successes in just over two years and coming into this event on the back of finishing joint-22nd in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon last week. “That's where you want to be. I was just saying to Ronan (Flood, his trusty caddie) that we've only played 36 holes but feels like we've done 72 at this stage. Been a tough 36 holes with that weather and wind and you've got to all be on, and I'm sure it's going to be another 36 of tough mental fortitude to come.”

That may be the case but, with all due respect to the others up near the top of the leaderboard, you get the feeling that anyone who finishes ahead of Harrington on Sunday night is probably going to join Bernhard Langer (2010) and Paul Broadhurst (2016) in landing this prize on the Angus coast.

“It is where I want to be,” he added. “The last two years, I got really close but I started poorly. Coming in off the majors, I was tired. Obviously I've started a lot better this time around. But, at the end of the day, you're still going to have to play well over the weekend and you're going to have to shoot the scores and you're going to have to overcome some of the demons that I have out there.”

2010 Carnoustie winner Bernhard Langer and Paul Lawrie, who won The Open at the Angus venue in 1999, walk up the 18th fairway during day two of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

One in particular, having been two up with two holes to play against Cowglen’s Stephen Dundas in a last-16 match in the 1992 Amateur Championship only to three-putt the 16th, take a double-bogey 6 at the 17th then hit his second shot out of bounds at the last to lose to the eventual champion. “That was devastating,” admitted Harrington in an interview with Golf Digest earlier this week.

Welshman Bradley Dredge, who lost to Dundas in the final, sits in the top 20 on his return for this event, but Choi, the man they call ‘Tank’, is out in front heading into the final 36 holes after going out with all guns blazing on the opening two days to make an eagle, which came at the par-5 12th in the second circuit, and 11 birdies.

“Yeah, still tough course, every tee shot and second shot,” said the 2011 Players Championship winner. “My home is in Dallas, where it is very windy. Today's iron shots were better than yesterday. Couple mistakes on shots and couple mistakes with putter, but still the same score. So I'm very happy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Negotiating his opening two rounds with only two bogeys, Ames played at Royal Birkdale and Silloth-on-Solway before arriving in Scotland then both the Old and New Courses at St Andrews to help him prepare for this week’s test. “Silloth was really windy and it blew as well on the Old Course,” he said. “I think getting used to the grasses, playing the bump-and-runs, running it up, all those kinds of shots, I had to kind of re-learn as we normally do when we come over here. I think it did help a lot, yes, for sure.”

Padraig Harrington tees off at the 12th hole during day two of the Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links. Picture: Kenny Smith/Getty Images.

Clarke, who joined Harrington in making the cut in The Open, sits just five shots off the lead in a group that also includes two-time major winner Angel Cabrera, 2023 European Legends Tour No 1 Peter Baker and Broadhurst, who, using a walking stick as he battles severe arthritis in his right foot, continued to battle bravely after being refused the use of a golf cart.

Langer, who had a similar request turned down after tearing his Achilles tendon earlier in the year, sits on level par along with new DP World Tour honorary member Thomas Bjorn, with 1999 Open winner Paul Lawrie a further shot adrift as a total of six Scots from nine starters made the cut.

“I wasn’t great,” said Lawrie despite signing for a two-under 70, which was lit up by a burst of four birdies in five holes after the turn. “I was a couple over for the front nine and then came back in four-under, so a nice back nine where I played lovely. Putted a wee bit better. Not bad yesterday but just couldn’t get the ball in the hole. But it’s tricky out there. Some of the holes are playing really, really short and others are brutal.”