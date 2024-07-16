Why John Rahm is honorary Scotsman for a day - 'I've never had so much praise for something I didn't do'

‘I think I got more congratulations for something that I didn't do than I ever have in my life’

He’s been showered with praise by Scottish golf fans in the past for winning majors and his Ryder Cup heroics, but this was a new experience for Jon Rahm.

Enjoying a glorious sunny day at Royal Troon on Monday in the build up to the 152nd Open, the Spaniard admitted feeling like an honorary Scot due to his footballing compatriots beating England in the final of Euro 24 on Sunday night.

“I think I got more congratulations for something that I didn't do than I ever have in my life,” confessed Rahm, laughing, of the 2-1 scoreline in Munich being popular with the majority of Scots.

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm speaks to the media in the build up to the 152nd Open at Royal Troon. Picture: Tom Russo

A big football fan himself, the Basque man watched the game with his LIV Golf Legion XIII team-mate, Tyrrell Hatton, and was delighted to have the bragging rights over the Englishman at the final whistle.

“I don't know what they've done, but anytime anybody plays against the English national team, every other country in Europe just unifies against them. I don't know why or what they've done. I'm not aware of the history. I think because we've heard ‘It's Coming Home’ so many times the last few years, that nobody wants to see it come home at this point.”

One thing that did come home on Sunday was the Genesis Scottish Open title as Bob MacIntyre holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to become the first home winner in 25 years.

Rahm teamed up the Scot in last year’s Ryder Cup and was asked what he’d learned about the Oban man that week. “That I have a really hard time understanding what he says,” he replied, laughing.

“Yeah, as much as I might seem like I was born into the English language, whenever Bob speaks, to this day, I remember a few conversations where he said something, and I just look at him. I remember, I think of myself at Arizona State when I was brand new, when I was like, what did you just say? My mind just goes to yes or no. Just yes or no, and try to skate by.

“Besides that, he's a fantastic player. Very resourceful. Even when he didn't have his best that week, he was hitting the shots that he needed. I think it was him on Sunday on 15 from short of the green, hit a fantastic chip shot to a tricky pin location to keep that lead going into the last few holes, not knowing what Tommy [Fleetwood] might be doing in front of him.”

Referring to MacIntyre making an eagle and two birdies over the closing five holes on Sunday, he added: “He definitely has that clutch factor when he needs to. Got it done in Canada as well. Clearly a really good player.”

Rahm had only planned to play nine holes in his practice round on Monday but went the whole distance with Hatton. “I got to enjoy Troon yesterday in the easiest weather you're ever going to see in Scotland,” he said, smiling. “I looked at Tyrrell, and I said, ‘it's sunny, there's no wind, it's perfect temperature. Let's just enjoy the walk’.”