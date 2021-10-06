Why it's crunch time for Scots in separate Race to Dubai battles

Bob Macintyre during last week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at Carnoustie. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

This week’s Acciona Open de España, which has world No 1 Jon Rahm as its star attraction, marks the start of a crucial run of events on the 2021 schedule for the Caledonian contingent.

It will be make-or-break over the next few weeks for those hoping to tee up in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai and also for others battling to hang on to cards.

After the players themselves seemed uncertain, it has now been officially confirmed that the top 50 in the Race to Dubai will qualify for the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates next month.

Bob MacIntyre, who is not playing this week but is in the field for next week’s Andalucia Masters at Valderrama, currently sits 16th, so will definitely be involved in the final Rolex Series event of the season.

It’s also a job done in that respect for Calum Hill, who dropped one spot to 23rd as a result of Danny Willett winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday but has already done enough to secure his DP World Tour Championship debut.

Hill, of course, landed his breakthrough win in the Cazoo Classic earlier this year, the 26-year-old’s success coming a week after Grant Forrest had done likewise in the Hero Open.

Helped by that victory at Fairmont St Andrews, Forrest sits 43rd on the money-list and probably just needs one more strong performance to secure his second appearance in the Dubai finale on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Currently lying 65th, Richie Ramsay still has sights set on taking his campaign the full way and the Aberdonian will be relishing next week’s trip to Valderrama, where he has performed well in the past.

Cards look safe, meanwhile for David Law (95th) and Connor Syme (98th) but, with 124th spot being the provisional cut-off, work still needs to be done by Marc Warren (111th), Scott Jamieson (121st) and David Drysdale (122nd).

Stephen Gallacher currently sits the wrong side of the line in 129th position, but his exemption from winning the 2019 Hero Open runs until the end of next season.

