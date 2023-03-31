Why does The Masters winner wear a green jacket? Reason Augusta champ is given blazer - origins explained

The Claret Jug may be the coveted prize in The Open but, when it comes to The Masters, it’s a Green Jacket that signifies success.

The event’s trademark Green Jacket was originally introduced by Augusta National director Clifford Roberts and co-founder Bobby Jones to be worn only by members of the club at The Masters so that patrons could pick them out and ask them for directions. However, 12 years after the jacket’s introduction at the Georgia venue, Sam Snead became the first winner of the tournament to be awarded one in 1949 and it has become a tradition ever since.

Despite the importance of the Green Jacket to golf, it’s not exactly an expensive item. Indeed, the jacket is supplied by the Hamilton Tailoring Company of Cincinnati and each blazer costs just $250. It is cut and stitched in Dublin, with each one made from a mix of wool and polyester – lined with Bemberg rayon, with the buttons made of polished brass. While the actual jacket has a fairly low price tag, they have become a collectible, with Green Jacket Auctions selling former winner Horton Smith’s for $682,229 in 2013.

The current champion is allowed to keep the Green Jacket in their possession for a year before they must return it for the tournament the following year. Only the current champion can take the jacket off the golf club’s premises whereas past winners can only wear it when they are at the club. The only golfer who has failed to comply with the rules is Gary Player. After winning the event in 1961, Player had left his jacket in his native South Africa and informed Roberts to “come and fetch it”.