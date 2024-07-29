Scottish Golf’s flagship men’s event being devalued by current calendar

Why big names are sitting out Scottish Amateur Championship at St Andrews
The winner of this week’s Scottish Amateur Championship will be crowned ‘King of The Castle’, but a posse of big names are missing out on the chance to be the national champion in St Andrews.
The stroke-play qualifying takes place on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Castle Course and the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews before the match-play phase is then held on the Castle Course.
Nairn’s Calum Scott, the Silver Medal winner in the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, is an absentee, though not unsurprisingly given the amount of golf he’s played in recent weeks.
The same could be said for the Graham brothers - Connor and Gregor - after a similarly hectic summer schedule continued last week as they represented Great Britain & Ireland in the St Andrews Trophy at Royal Porthcawl.
As the defending champion, though, it is a tad surprising that Cameron Adam isn’t among the 256 hopefuls setting out in the stroke-play stage while Gregor Tait, the beaten finalist for the last two years, is also missing from the line up.
In fairness, that’s probably down to the Home Internationals taking place next week at Murcar Links, but, at the same time, there can be no denying that the Scottish Amateur Championship has become devalued as a direct consequence of how the calendar now looks.
James Morgan, who sits behind Scott and South African Amateur champion Gregor Graham in this season’s Scottish Order of Merit, and Borderer Jack McDonald are teeing up on the Fife coast this week, as is 2022 winner Oliver Mukherjee.
The top 64 will progress to the knock-out stage, which culminates with an 18-hole final on Saturday afternoon.
