It could be a case of the best being saved for last and not just in terms of women’s majors in 2024. As was the case when it staged the event for the first time in 2007 then again six years later, there’s real excitement in the air about the AIG Women’s Open being held on the Old Course at St Andrews.

It’s partly because of the event’s ever-increasing stature, which The R&A in conjunction with title sponsor AIG both deserve enormous recognition, but more down to the venue and what it means to the world’s top women golfers to be playing there.

“For those who have not spent as much time here as some of us have, there is something special about this place and you hear the players talking about it,” said Martin Slumbers, The R&A’s CEO, and they have indeed been gushing about being in the Home of Golf this week.

World No 1 Nelly Korda pictured ahead of the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews. Picture: Michael Reaves/Getty Images.

As he acknowledged, it’s perhaps taken for granted that the men get that opportunity on a regular basis, with The Open having been on a five-year cycle until fairly recently whereas for some of the leading contenders this week it’s a brand-new experience.

“Nelly [Korda, the world No 1] has never played a competitive round here,” observed Slumbers. “I think I'm right in saying that 30 of the top 50 have never played a competitive round around here. I'm excited to see them. This is the Home of Golf. It is arguably the most important golf course in the world. I think we're going to enjoy watching them play.”

It’s already been a treat for this correspondent and other media members from all around the world to listen to the likes of star attraction Korda, a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour this year, and new Olympic champion Lydia Ko in the build up to Thursday’s opening round, which will involve a rare two-tee start in this event.

“Probably one of my favourite things about playing tournaments is seeing all the young girls and boys come out and follow and tell me that,” admitted Korda, the current leading light in women’s golf, of being excited about playing a part in helping to inspire a new generation of young Scottish golfers over the next four days. “I'm their role model or I'm the reason that they have picked up the game of golf.

“Because I had role models, too, that made me pick up the game of golf. Obviously one is my sister (fellow LPGA Tour player Jessica), but I've had so many other ones, too. Hopefully I have a positive impact on their life, and they enjoy the game of golf as much as me.”

Hot on the heels of picking up a gold medal in Paris, Ko was equally eloquent as she spoke about what it would mean to her to come out on top in this tournament as well at this particular venue, where fellow Kiwi won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship just under two years ago.