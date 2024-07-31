Who will be representing Scotland in Home Internationals at Murcar Links and Conwy

California-based Niall Shiels Donegan pulls out after qualifying for US Amateur Championship

Scotland’s teams for the upcoming R&A Home Internationals have been selected, with a change to the men’s line up having already been made.

California-based Niall Shiels Donegan had been named in the 16-strong side – nine men and seven women – for this year’s combined four-cornered event at Murcar Links.

But, since the team was confirmed, he has qualified for the US Amateur Championship, which is taking place the following week at Hazeltine in Minnesota.

Two-time Curtis Cup player and world No 30 Hannah Darling will lead the Scots into battle in the Women's Home Internationals at Murcar Links. Picture: Augusta National Women's Amateur

Shiels Donegan, who won that shoot-out at Bend Golf Club in Oregon by four shots after posting a 64, will, therefore, now be joining Open Silver Medal winner Calum Scott and fellow 2023 Walker Cup player Connor Graham in flying the Saltire in the USGA event.

His place in the Scotland side has gone to Blairgowrie’s Cormac Sharpe after he was initially named as the reserve.

Sharpe’s call up sees him join clubmate Gregor Graham in the line up, which also includes 2023 Scottish Amateur champion Cameron Adam (Royal Burgess Golfing Society).

Longniddry’s James Morgan, winner of both the East of Scotland Open and Cameron Corbett Vase over the summer, was another stick on for selection.

Meanwhile, the home team on the men’s side at Murcar Links will be completed by Gregor Tait (Aldeburgh), Jack McDonald (Roxburghe), Matthew Wilson (Forres), Andrew Davidson (Crail) and Ross Laird (Glenbervie).

With a combined element having been introduced at Woodhall Spa in 2021, a strong-looking Scottish women’s contingent is heading into battle against England, Ireland and Wales.

It’s being spearheaded by Hannah Darling, the world No 30 and two-time Curtis Cup player from Broomieknowe, with 2024 Scottish champion and Women’s Amateur runner up Lorna McClymont (Milngavie) among those teaming up with her.

Australian-based Sheridan Clancy (Lake Karrinyup) has also been selected along with Carmen Griffiths (Aboyne), Jasmine Mackintosh (Murcar Links), Freya Russell (Royal Troon) and Jennifer Saxton (Dunfermline). Blairgowrie’s Megan Ashley is the reserve.

In another joint-event, the Boys’ and Girls’ Home Internationals are being played at Conwy in North Wales at the same time.

England-based Arianna Virik, winner of the recent Scottish Girls’ Championship at Forfar, has declined her place in the girls’ team.

It will be led instead by the likes of 2022 R&A Girls’ Under-16 champion Grace Crawford (North Berwick) and Summer Elliott, the Inverness youngster who is through to the final qualifying stage for the AIG Women’s Open.

Joining forces with them are Rosie Maguire (Pollok), Abigail May (St Regulus Ladies), Evie McCallum (Dunfermline), Carly McDonald (St Regulus Ladies)and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre). Kaci Robertson (Nairn Dunbar) and Melissa Keay (Ralston) are the reserves.

As for the boys, the Scottish side will be led into battle by newly-crowned European Young Masters champion and joint-runner up in The R&A Junior Open Aidan Lawson (Bruntsfield Links).

It also includes Robertson’s brother Jamie and his conqueror in the final of the Scottish Boys’ Championship, Bathgate’s James Wood.

Oli Blackadder (Deeside), Brodie Cunningham (Bothwell Castle), Ewen Farquhar (New Golf Club St Andrews), Finlay Galloway (St Andrews), Kiron Gribble (Dunbar) and Dominic McGlinchey (The Renaissance Club complete that line up while Kaylen Martin (Loretto School) and Archie Cook (Gullane) are the reserves.

