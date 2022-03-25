Who made Phil Mickelson's Masters call and will Tiger Woods play - Scotsman Golf Show

Phil Mickelson has been the talk of the steamie once again in the golf world this week after it was confirmed that he’s missing The Masters for the first time since 1994.

By Martin Dempster
Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:43 pm
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 7:46 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Was he talked into that decision by Augusta National officials after finding himself shrouded in controversy following some recent comments?

And will he be joined in sitting out the opening men’s major of the 2022 season by five-time winner Tiger Woods?

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Chief golf correspondent Martin Dempster joins deputy sports editor Matthew Elder to ponder those questions and also talks about Bob MacIntyre, Gemma Dryburgh and Callum McNeill in the latest edition of The Scotsman Golf Show.

Tiger Woods congratulates Phil Mickelson after winning the 2006 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

MacIntyre suffered a double defeat in WGC Match Play, Dryburgh produced a strong start on LPGA Tour and McNeill has been taken under a Ryder Cup captain’s wing.

You can also find out why the R&A Clubhouse in St Andrews is to be the focal point of a ‘Celebration of Light’ on Saturday night.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Phil MickelsonScotsmanTiger WoodsBob MacIntyre
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.