Who made Phil Mickelson's Masters call and will Tiger Woods play - Scotsman Golf Show

Was he talked into that decision by Augusta National officials after finding himself shrouded in controversy following some recent comments?

And will he be joined in sitting out the opening men’s major of the 2022 season by five-time winner Tiger Woods?

Chief golf correspondent Martin Dempster joins deputy sports editor Matthew Elder to ponder those questions and also talks about Bob MacIntyre, Gemma Dryburgh and Callum McNeill in the latest edition of The Scotsman Golf Show.

Tiger Woods congratulates Phil Mickelson after winning the 2006 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

MacIntyre suffered a double defeat in WGC Match Play, Dryburgh produced a strong start on LPGA Tour and McNeill has been taken under a Ryder Cup captain’s wing.

You can also find out why the R&A Clubhouse in St Andrews is to be the focal point of a ‘Celebration of Light’ on Saturday night.