Where and where is next Ryder Cup? Full details for 2025 and 2027 events
The 2025 clash is taking place at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York and, on its location alone, it could be the loudest and rowdiest one ever. It had been thought the opposing captains for that match could be Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter but circumstances now mean that is highly unlikely. However, there has to be a chance that Tiger Woods could be the man to lead the Americans into battle in that one.
The next home match for Europe, meanwhile, will take place at Adare Manor in County Limerick in 2027. The plush resort is owned by Irish businessman J.P. McManus, who may be better known for owning a string of racehorses but also loves his golf. It will be the second staging of the event in Ireland, where Ian Woosnam led the home team to an 18.5-9.5 victory in 2006.