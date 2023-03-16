The Masters, which is always eagerly anticipated for a number of reasons, takes place this year on 6-9 April.

For many, it’s the highlight of the golfing year due to a combination of it being the first major of the season and the fact it takes place in the beautiful setting of Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

American Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion, having landed his maiden major win with a three-shot success last spring/

The 26-year-old could be the man to beat again after winning both The American Express and The Players Championship on the PGA Tour in recent weeks.

The Masters is always eagerly-anticipated and the 2023 edition will be no different. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

For Rory McIlroy, who finished second last year after propelling himself up the leaderboard with a closing 64, it will be his latest chance to complete a career grand slam.

The Northern Irishman has already landed triumphs in The Open, the US Open and the PGA Championship, but, so far, having a Green Jacket slipped over his shoulders has proved elusive.

The event will carry added interest this time around due to the fact LIV Golf players who are exempt are being allowed to take part.

The likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith are currently banned from playing in PGA Tour events after joining the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit.

But, along with The R&A, the USGA and the PGA of America, Augusta National Golf Club feels the LIV players should be allowed to compete in the majors in 2023.

"Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it. Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honour the tradition of bringing together a pre-eminent field of golfers this coming April,” said chairman Fred Ridley.

"Therefore, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament. As we have said in the past, we look at every aspect of the tournament each year, and any modifications or changes to invitation criteria for future tournaments will be announced in April.”

