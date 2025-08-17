MacIntyre has four-shot lead as tee-off time confirmed in bid for biggest payday of career

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired Scottish golfer Bob MacIntyre has a four-shot lead over world No 1 Scottie Scheffler going into Sunday’s final round of the BMW Championship - helped by sinking a 41-foot putt to birdie the 18th.

On a gripping third day at the Caves Valley course in Maryland, MacIntyre felt the heat from Scheffler and also the home crowd, but he proved his credentials with his stunning last shot to card a 68 and end his third round on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacIntyre had raced to the top of the leaderboard by Friday night’s halfway stage with scores of 62 and 64. He wasn’t quite at that scintillating level on Saturday, struggling at times to hit the fairways, but he still holds a handy advantage going into the final round.

Bob MacIntyre points to the crowd after landing a putt during his third round at the BMW Championship. | Getty Images

A huge cash prize of $3.6 million awaits MacIntrye should he win the BMW Championship, which would be the biggest payday of his already stellar career. The 29-year-old from Oban has already won two titles since migrating to the PGA Tour with the Canadian Open and the co-sanctioned Scottish Open, while he finished second at this year’s US Open.

MacIntyre is also on the verge of officially joining Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose in qualifying for Europe’s Ryder Cup team, although it is impossible to see him not being part of Luke Donald’s squad.

His ability to deal with American conditions was put to the test at Caves Valley. He bogeyed the first after a wayward second shot before a birdie on the par-five fourth, only to find himself in the trees on the fifth, ultimately saving par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He birdied again on the ninth and was clearly fired up, appearing to gesture unhappily at the crowd after sinking a putt to save par on the 14th. He narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 17th but it was all smiles on the 18th.

What MacIntyre had to say about crowd

“It was a tough, tough start,” MacIntyre, who is sitting on a total score of -16, said. “Going out with that lead is difficult but if I do my job well these guys have got to do really well to catch me. A 68 today, it was a struggle at times, through five or six holes, but it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog and I’ve got all the fight.”

Asked about his clash with the galleries on the 14th, MacIntyre laughed as he talked about Ryder Cup rivalries. “We’re in America, playing against their sweetheart Scottie, who I get on well with, he’s a great guy,” he said. “I expected it today and I expect it again tomorrow. You give me crap, I’ll give you crap back. I’m not scared of that.”

Scheffler, back on -12, had closed the gap with birdies on the fourth, seventh and 11th holes, but a missed putt saw him bogey the 12th. He birdied again on the 14th to sign for a 67 that keeps him firmly in the hunt going into the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg will look to make it a three-horse race after his birdie on the 18th brought him within two shots of Scheffler at -10. Sam Burns and Harry Hall are two further shots back in a tie for fourth, one shot ahead of Fleetwood and Maverick McNealy.

What time is Bob MacIntyre teeing off at BMW Championship?

As the leader, MacIntyre will be part of the last pairing to embark on their final round at the BMW Championship on Sunday.

He is due to tee off at 6.40pm BST alongside Scheffler, with Aberg and Burns the duo out before them at 6.29pm.