What is the history behind the Claret Jug, the prize up for grabs in the 150th Open - origins explained

The Claret Jug, the trophy for the Champion Golfer of the Year, is pictured on the 18th Tee, during a preview ahead of the 150th British Open Golf Championship at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland on April 26, 2022.

Lucky recipients normally can’t resist filling it up with alcohol for a celebratory sup and it must have some fascinating stories to tell.

Here we look at the history of the Claret Jug as the latest battle for it takes place in the 150th Open at St Andrews.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was the original prize in The Open?

That was the Challenge Belt, which was claimed for the first time in 1860 by Willie Park after he won at Prestwick. It was claimed outright by Tom Morris after he landed a third straight success in the event in 1870. As a result of that happening, it wasn’t played in 1871.

How did the Claret Jug come about?

It resulted from an agreement between The R&A, Prestwick and the Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers. Contributing £10 each, the Claret Jug was made by Mackay, Cunningham and Company of Edinburgh.

Due to the trophy not being ready in time, Tom Morris was presented with a gold medal instead when he won again in 1872, with Tom Kidd being the first player to receive the Claret Jug as the 1873 champion.

Does the winner have to get the Claret Jug engraved?

That used to be the case, but, after Robert DeVicenzo brought it back un-engraved in 1968, the R&A decided to employ an on-site engraver.