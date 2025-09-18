What channel is the Ryder Cup on? How can I watch for free? Live stream and TV details for 2025 event
It’s one of the best events in sport and the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup is arguably the most eagerly-anticipated clash between Team USA and Team Europe for a long time.
After leading his side to a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome two years ago, Luke Dinald is now bidding to join Tony Jacklin as the only captain to win home and away in the transatlantic tussle.
Keegan Bradley, meanwhile, will be attempting to win the trophy back for the Americans after being appointed as Zach Johnson’s successor from the 2023 match.
When is the 2025 Ryder Cup
It promises to be a blockbuster battle over the three days, with the latest edition taking place from Friday, 26 September until Sunday, 28 September at Bethpage Black on Long Island in New York.
Recent Ryder Cup form
Only two of the past 13 matches have produced an away win, the most recent being Europe’s memorable ‘Miracle at Medinah’ triumph in 2012.
What channel is 2025 Ryder Cup on?
It’s an event that not only has golf lovers glued to the TV screen for three days but non-golfers as well and here’s how you can watch the 2025 Ryder Cup in the UK.
Exclusive coverage will be provided by Sky Sports, which is turning its dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel into a special Sky Sports Ryder Cup channel for the week.
The coverage will be led by Nick Dougherty and Sarah Stirk while a team of commentators will include Scottish duo Andrew Coltart and Ewen Murray. Iona Stephen will also be part of the team as an on-course commentator.
Ryder Cup live stream
There is no live stream available for the Ryder Cup.
Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the event on their website and Sky Go App.
Ryder Cup highlights
The BBC, meanwhile, will air a daily 90-minute highlight programme from New York, which will be presented by Sarah Mulkerrins with commentary from Andrew Cotter, Ken Brown and Ned Michaels.
Ryder Cup radio coverage
In addition, Mark Chapman will present more than 30 hours of coverage from Bethpage Black across BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport Website.
Commentary will be led by BBC Golf Correspondent Iain Carter alongside former Ryder Cup players Oli Wilson and Jamie Donaldson, former Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew, major champion Shaun Micheel and PGA Tour winner Andrew Magee.
They’ll be inside the ropes and providing ball by ball commentary from the first drive to the final putt with John Murray, Alistair Bruce-Ball, Katherine Downes and James Gregg.
