What channel is The Masters on? TV details for first 2022 major at Augusta

Ewen Murray and Andrew Coltart are part of a Sky Sports Golf team providing the channel’s commentary on the event’s 86th edition.

On each day, coverage will start at 2pm with ‘Featured Groups LIVE’ and one of those in Thursday’s opening round includes Tiger Woods.

The early spotlight will be on new world No 1 Scottie Scheffler as well in a group that also includes 2013 champion Adam Scott.

Huge crowds will be out at Augusta National over the next four days for the 86th edition of The Masters. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The main live coverage on Thursday, Friday and Saturday then starts at 7.30pm and runs through until 12.30am.

For Sunday’s final circuit, that segment of the coverage will get underway an hour earlier.

A special live build-up programme from 3pm over the weekend will provide updates on the early play.

In addition, winning Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee will debate the biggest talking points on a show from 1pm on Thursday and Friday and then 8am over the weekend.

BBC coverage

Fronted by Eilidh Barbour, who will be joined by Ken Brown, Andrew Cotter and Iona Stephen, all the terrestrial coverage is on BBC Two, with a highlights programme first being aired at midnight then being repeated in the morning.

If it’s radio coverage you are after, then Iain Carter leads a commentary team on Radio 5 Sports Extra on Thursday and Friday (10pm-1am on both days) then Radio 5 on Saturday (8pm-1pm) and Sunday (8pm-12.30am).

