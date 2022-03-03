Why Tiger Woods' jibe at Phil Mickelson caused a mixed reaction - Scotsman Golf Show

Mickelson tweeted towards the end of last year that he’d won the PGA Tour’s inaugural player impact programme, landing himself $8 million in the process.

But that was never confirmed and it has now emerged that Woods was the winner, with Mickelson having to settle for $6m in second place.

“Whoops” wrote Woods in a message on social media with two shrug emojis as he retweeted Mickelson’s post. Some found that funny while others took Woods to task for effectively kicking Mickelson when he was down.

Tiger Woods poked fun at Phil Mickelson after pipping his rival to the PGA Tour’s inaugural player impact programme. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

Away from the current controversy in the pro ranks, there has been good news this week for Scottish amateurs Hannah Darling and Louise Duncan.

They’ve been picked in a 12-player Great Britain & Ireland squad for this year’s Curtis Cup, which takes place at Merion in June.

It’s also been a big week for Musselburgh Old Course, which celebrated its 350th birthday on Wednesday, giving our chief golf writer Martin Dempster and assistant sports editor Matthew Elder lots to talk about in our Scotsman Golf Show.