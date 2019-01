Have your say

Five of the European Tour’s top golfers have come together to poke fun at social media content in a new video.

Ahead of the 2019 season, which starts with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Lee Westwood, Thomas Bjorn, Henrik Stenson, Tommy Fleetwood and Eddie Pepperell are tasked with coming up with new ‘viral’ content to promote the Tour.

In a fun clip, the self-appointed Content Committee discuss ideas such as ‘Glove Island’ and ‘Golfing on Ice’.