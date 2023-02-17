John Paramor, one of the best-known and most-respected referees in golf, has died at the age of 67 following a lengthy illness.

European Tour chief referee John Paramor pictured out on the course during the 2020 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The joined the European Tour as an administrator in April 1976 before going on to become the circuit’s chief referee in 1989.

Through his work with the R&A and USGA, he was central to many of the significant changes made to the Rules of Golf over the years.

His colleagues at the European Tour included Scot David Garland, who is now the group’s director of tour operations.

He said: “JP hired me 35 years ago - what he saw in me I have no idea, but I was so glad that he did. He was my boss, my mentor and a dear friend, as he was to so many people. Quite simply, JP was the Tour.

“So much of what we do operationally on Tour today is down to JP, and our relationships with other golfing organisations and governing bodies are down to him as he forged the path for us all. He was hugely respected the world over by players, caddies, officials and officialdom – they may not have always agreed with him, but the respect was always there.

“JP was also the most fantastic company off the golf course and there is no question that golf has lost one of its finest – a legend and a great friend who enriched all our lives.”