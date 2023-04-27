All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
11 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
1 hour ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
4 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
7 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
9 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
9 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Walker Cup contender Connor Graham aiming to go one better in Lytham Trophy

Connor Graham, last year’s runner-up at just 15, will be hoping to boost his Walker Cup credentials with another strong performance in the Lytham Trophy over the next three days.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 27th Apr 2023, 18:30 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 18:30 BST
 Comment

The prestigious event marks the start of a crucial period in the battle to make Stuart Wilson’s Great Britain & Ireland side for the biennial battle against the US at St Andrews in September.

Graham, the R&A’s Junior Open champion, was included in the initial squad for that contest along with Nairn’s Calum Scott and both players will be aiming to impress over the next few months.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Texas Tech player Scott gave a good account of himself behind world No 1 and runaway winner Ludvig Aberg in this week’s Big 12 Men’s Championship at Prairie Dunes in Kansas.

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham, last year's runner-up, is back at Royal Lytham for the prestigious Lytham Trophy.Blairgowrie's Connor Graham, last year's runner-up, is back at Royal Lytham for the prestigious Lytham Trophy.
Blairgowrie's Connor Graham, last year's runner-up, is back at Royal Lytham for the prestigious Lytham Trophy.

Now Graham will be hoping he can produce his best stuff again as he joins a strong Scottish contingent in the Royal Lytham line up.

Twelve months ago, Graham came within a whisker of pulling off a first tartan triumph in the event since 2007 as the Blairgowrie player lost out to a last-hole birdie from Englishman John Gough.

Graham’s big brother, Gregor, is also flying the Saltire on the Lancashire coast, as are Battle Trophy winner Jack McDonald and California-based Niall Shiels Donegan.

The field also includes all three of the Mukherjee brothers, led by Scottish Amateur champion Oliver, as well as reinstated amateur Chris Kelly.

Elsewhere, just two Scots - Royal Troon’s Jodie Graham and Sofia McGhie from Lancaster - are in the field for The R&A Girls’ Under-16 Championship, which also starts on Friday at Enville.

The title fell to Broomieknowe’s Hannah Darling at Fulford before Grace Crawford from North Berwick prevailed at Enville 12 months ago.

Related topics:Walker CupSt AndrewsIrelandStuart Wilson
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.