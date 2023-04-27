Connor Graham, last year’s runner-up at just 15, will be hoping to boost his Walker Cup credentials with another strong performance in the Lytham Trophy over the next three days.

The prestigious event marks the start of a crucial period in the battle to make Stuart Wilson’s Great Britain & Ireland side for the biennial battle against the US at St Andrews in September.

Graham, the R&A’s Junior Open champion, was included in the initial squad for that contest along with Nairn’s Calum Scott and both players will be aiming to impress over the next few months.

Texas Tech player Scott gave a good account of himself behind world No 1 and runaway winner Ludvig Aberg in this week’s Big 12 Men’s Championship at Prairie Dunes in Kansas.

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham, last year's runner-up, is back at Royal Lytham for the prestigious Lytham Trophy.

Now Graham will be hoping he can produce his best stuff again as he joins a strong Scottish contingent in the Royal Lytham line up.

Twelve months ago, Graham came within a whisker of pulling off a first tartan triumph in the event since 2007 as the Blairgowrie player lost out to a last-hole birdie from Englishman John Gough.

Graham’s big brother, Gregor, is also flying the Saltire on the Lancashire coast, as are Battle Trophy winner Jack McDonald and California-based Niall Shiels Donegan.

The field also includes all three of the Mukherjee brothers, led by Scottish Amateur champion Oliver, as well as reinstated amateur Chris Kelly.

Elsewhere, just two Scots - Royal Troon’s Jodie Graham and Sofia McGhie from Lancaster - are in the field for The R&A Girls’ Under-16 Championship, which also starts on Friday at Enville.