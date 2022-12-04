Viktor Hovland denied Scottie Scheffler a return to world No 1 as he joined tournament host Tiger Woods in becoming the only player to record back-to-back wins in the Hero World Challenge.

The 25-year-old Norwegian, who produced a late burst as he triumphed by one shot on his debut 12 months ago, went wire-to-wire on this occasion at the Albany resort in the Bahamas.

Hovland, who started the day with a three-shot cushion after he’d spreadeagled the field with a best-of-the-week 64 on Saturday, was briefly joined in a share of the lead when playing partner Scheffler chipped in for an eagle-3 at the sixth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Hovland’s birdie there and another one at the next, where Scheffler duffed his chip into a bunker and bogeyed it before running up a double-bogey 7 at the ninth, gave him breathing space again and it was job done despite finding water with his second at the last and holing a 20-footer for bogey.

Viktor Hovland tees off in the final round of the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course in Nassau, Bahamas. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hovland signed off with a 69 for a 16-under-par total, winning by two shots from Scheffler as he matched Woods, who achieved the feat in 2006 and 2007, by pulling off a successful title defence.

It was Hovland’s seventh success as a professional and stretched a winning run in this event to four on the spin after Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson triumped in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masters champion Scheffler would have claimed the No 1 spot in the world rankings back from Rory McIlroy if he’d won in the Caribbean.